Lord of Mysteries episode 11: Sharon's true identity is revealed, as Klein Moretti loses another friend

Lord of Mysteries episode 11, titled Mastermind, was released on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The episode revealed the true identity of Madam Sharon and her connection with the Demoness Sect. Furthermore, the episode provided more facts about the Demoness Sect and their goals.

At the same time, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 showcased the Nighthawks in action, especially with a prime focus on Dunn Smith and Klein Moretti. Undoubtedly, the episode was rich in narrative details and action sequences, all the while offering a tense exposition.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 11.

Lord of Mysteries episode 11: Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks begin their trail on Madam Sharon

The opening scene of the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The narrative for Lord of Mysteries episode 11 begins with an eerie scene, where Klein Moretti observes a mysterious person ravenously eating something. The opening scene transitions to Madam Sharon heading to the courtroom after relishing a peaceful bath.

Interestingly, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 confirms that Madam Sharon is indeed a Beyonder, with the power to control people at her will. She uses a voodoo doll to become the voice of a spokesperson. With that, she proposes the abolition of the old policies in favor of a new order.

As it appears, she has also entranced other people, whose eyes start to mysteriously glow. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti, who already has his suspicions about Madam Sharon, begins to trail her every move. Interestingly, it's not Klein alone, but Dunn Smith and others too, are on the same page.

Madam Sharon, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

While Klein follows Madam Sharon's carriage, the Nighthawks Captain visits the lady's suite with Frye to observe if something is amiss. At this moment, Frye detects something strange, which piques Smith's curiosity as well. On the other side of the spectrum, Klein Moretti loses the trail on Madam Sharon, so he uses his staff as a Divination Rod to detect her location.

However, Sharon is well aware of the uninvited guest following her. She demonstrates her powers to ensure Klein won't be able to find her location. Afterward, the narrative for Lord of Mysteries episode 11 focuses on Madam Sharon visiting a mysterious person's abode.

She addresses the person as "Saintess," who happens to be one of the higher echelons of the Demoness Sect. With that, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 reveals that Madam Sharon is a Sequence 6: Pleasure Beyonder of the Assassin pathway. In other words, she belongs to the Demoness Sect and is acting on the orders of her superiors.

The Saintess (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

However, the Saintess kicks her when she tries to kiss her on her feet. She reminds Sharon of the mishap surrounding the Mayor's death and how it could have backfired on their mission. According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 11, the Demoness Sect wants to consume the whole of Tingen with their own ideals.

For that, Sharon has a special role to play. With the powers of her "Pleasure," she hopes to control the people of Tingen, and rob them off their freewill. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti eventually figures out where he must go next. He heads to Sharon's office, where he shockingly discovers a statue of the Primordial Goddess, with numerous corpses hanging from the ceiling.

It's almost as if the victims are ensnared by cobwebs. Yet, before Klein can investigate further, Madam Sharon returns to her suite. Klein goes behind the curtains, hoping the lady doesn't find her. However, Sharon detects something suspicious, so she reaches for the curtain and unwinds it.

The Spirit Summon (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At this precise moment, the narrative for Lord of Mysteries episode 11 delves into the events from an hour ago. Before commencing with his mission, Klein tried to do something special: He intended to summon himself through a Spirit Prayer. With his unique prayer, Klein summoned himself from the Grey Mist and sent it to Madam Sharon's house to investigate.

Furthermore, Spirit Summons are invisible to the naked eye. As such, when Sharon uncovers the blinds, she sees no one, even though Klein is in front of her.

Lord of Mysteries episode 11: The Nighthawks vs. Sharon

The Primordial Demoness (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Afterward, the narrative for the Lord of Mysteries episode 11 switches to the Nighthawks' office, where Klein Moretti informs his Captain about his findings. Realizing Shanon's connection to the Demoness Sect, Dunn Smith says they need the Sealed Artifact 3-0217, the Spirit Medium's Mirror.

Dunn Smith asks Klein to inform Frye to watch over the Chanis Gate while they need to request for the item. According to Lord of Mysteries episode 11, the Spirit Medium's Mirror is extremely dangerous to the Demonesses, as only a fraction of its powers can overwhelm them.

However, it's an item that needs to be handled with extreme caution. Dunn Smith warns Klein not to allow their ally to face the mirror head-on, as it can have severe consequences. Eventually, Klein, Kenley, and Dunn Smith head to Madam Sharon's house. The Nighthawks captain says he intends to drag Sharon into his dreams, so others must act quickly.

The Spirit Medium's Mirror (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as Dunn Smith activates his Nightmare abilities, Klein and Kenley begin their operation to subdue Sharon using the Spirit Medium's Mirror. However, Sharon was prepared for this moment. She uses a staff substitution to negate the mirror's effects on her.

Following this, Lord of Mysteries episode 11 focuses on the Nighthawks' all-out battle against Madam Sharon. Unfortunately, Kenley falls victim to the mirror's effects, which summons a horrifying version of himself from the mirror. The terrifying figure suffocates Kenley and eventually gouges out his heart.

Klein, who still cannot process Kenley's death, wonders what he can do to overpower Sharon's abilities. Being a Sequence 8 Beyonder, Klein faces trouble against Sharon's Sequence 6 powers, especially the Pleasure and the Substitutions. Her agile movements also render his efforts to bring the mirror in front useless.

Klein, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 11 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Eventually, Klein discovers that Sharon's weakness lies in a statue of a primordial demoness. However, he fails to land any hit on the statue, with Sharon continuously negating his attempts. At this moment, in Lord of Mysteries episode 11, Dunn Smith steps into the scene.

Having realized that his attempt to drag Sharon into a dream was a failure, the Nighthawks captain chooses offensive strategies. While he holds Sharon off with his powers, Klein attempts a shot at throwing the mirror in front.

Fortunately, it works, as Sharon is consumed by her reflection. Using this opportunity, Klein Moretti shoots Sharon multiple times with his demon hunting gun. Following a thrilling battle in Lord of Mysteries episode 11, Klein and Dunn Smith approach Kenley's lifeless body.

Dunn Smith, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Meanwhile, the people of Tingen are freed from Sharon's control. That said, Dunn Smith's eyes mysteriously glow, like Sharon's other victims. Klein heads out for a while, and after he returns, he sees a perplexing sight. Lord of Mysteries episode 11 ends with Dunn Smith eating the corpse of Kenley, under the possession of a superior power.

