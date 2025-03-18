My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After its release on TV channels, the episode will be exclusively distributed on Netflix for international fans, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Miyo Saimori embarked on a mission to save her fiance from the Naoshi Usui and the Gifted Communions. Guided by her dreams, she located Kiyoka Kudo's location - the Imperial Headquarters. She ventured into the HQ with Kiyoka's Shikigami, Kiyo, and Kazushi as her bodyguard.

The episode witnessed a different side to Miyo's character, who appeared more resolute than ever. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 release date and time

Miyo Saimori in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As per the anime's official website and the main release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 will be released on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Yet, due to the differences in the time zones, most international audiences can catch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 at varying times.

The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12, based on their corresponding time zones, are given as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 24, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, March 24, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12?

Fuyu Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime enthusiasts living in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 directly on the pertinent channels, like Tokyo MX, and later on Sun TV, BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, and other syndications. In addition, the episode will be digitally distributed in Japan on platforms such as Lemino, ABEMA, and others.

Furthermore, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 can be streamed officially across the world on Netflix. However, the series isn't available on Crunchyroll or any other similar platforms.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 recap

The episode begins with Arata Usuba checking Kiyoka Kudo, who is behind bars. Kiyoka is agitated to see Arata and tries to use his supernatural abilities. However, when they don't work, Arata reminds him that a special barrier around the place shall prevent him from unleashing his powers. As such, Kiyoka asks Arata why he has joined the Gifted Communion and Naoshi Usui.

Arata tells Kiyoka that whatever he does is for the Usuba family and Miyo Saimori. Following the opening scene, the narrative switches to Miyo, who confronts a series of visions, that seem to guide her. Banking on her dreams, Miyo heads to the Military ground, with Kyo by her side.

At the military ground, she meets Yoshito Godo and Kazushi. She urges them to help her out on her mission. She mentions how she has mastered her powers and now wants to save her husband. Kazushi says he would have volunteered to become Miyo's bodyguard even if she didn't ask him to.

Yoshito and Kazushi in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Elsewhere, one of the political officials rebukes Naoshi Usui since Prince Takaihito is still at the helm. When he begins to badmouth Naoshi further, the latter's subordinate incinerates him. Meanwhile, Miyo Saimori heads to the Imperial Capital to meet Kiyoka's father, Tadaikyo Kudo. The episode reveals that Tadakiyo has come to the capital at his son's request.

Kiyoka wanted his father to assist Miyo in his absence. Therefore, when Miyo urges him to accompany her on her mission, Tadakiyo is glad to take the offer. In the castle, Miyo also meets Fuyu Kudo, Kiyoka's mother. Fuyu reminds Miyo how special she is because she gets to not only love but perform the duties of a bride.

Finally, Miyo Saimori heads to the Imperial Headquarters with Kiyo and Kazushi. During the rescue operation, she encounters a group of Gifted Communion members. However, Miyo, who now has complete mastery over her powers, demonstrates them to put her opponents into a nightmarish state.

Miyo defeats the Gifted Communion guards (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As they venture deep into the prison grounds, Miyo and others confront a gigantic barrier. While Kazushi prepares to dispel the barrier, a strong Grotesquerie attacks Kiyo and Miyo. At this moment, a familiar flame attack incinerates the Grotesquerie. Miyo discovers that it's her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo, who has broken free from the cell he was in.

Miyo hugs Kiyoka and finally confesses her feelings of love. Outside, Yoshito Godo and his team fight against the Gifted Communion members and the brainwashed soldiers. Kazushi eventually regroups with them and helps them with his skills. Interestingly, Tadakiyo Kudo also joins the party and performs a devastating ice attack.

Meanwhile, Miyo and Kiyoka enter a hallway where Naoshi Usui and Arata Usuba await them. The episode ends with Naoshi welcoming Miyo Saimori, who has become the maiden of the Dream-Sight powers.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12?

Naoshi Usui in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Considering how the events in the latest episode have unfolded, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 will likely showcase the highly anticipated encounter between Miyo and Naoshi Usui. Miyo is no longer the timid girl she was since she has mastered her powers. Therefore, she poses a threat to Naoshi.

It remains to be seen how she can confront Naoshi Usui and show him the error of his ways. Besides that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 might show Arata Usuba's actual motive. At the same time, the episode might show Kiyoka Kudo showcasing his powers.

