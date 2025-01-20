My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, on the Tokyo MX network in Japan at 10:30 pm JST, as per the anime's official site. After that, the episode will be digitally distributed on Netflix across the globe with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo discovered the identity of the Gifted Communion order's founder, who happened to have a connection with the Usuba family. Additionally, the episode saw Miyo Saimori use her ability to save the man, who was attacked by a Demon. Yet, given how the episode ended ratherly perplexingly, fans can't wait to see what happens next in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Kiyoka Kudo in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other syndications in Japan.

However, because of the varying time zones, the international release timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 will vary from one region to another.

The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 27, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, January 27, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4?

Arata Usuba, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the official television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 on Tokyo MX, and later on KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, BS11, Sun TV, and other pertinent channels.

Interested viewers can also watch the episode on ABEMA, Lemino, Hulu, and other streaming services in Japan. Additionally, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 will be globally available on Netflix with multi-subs and dubs.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 3 recap

The episode begins with Arata Usuba absconding Miyo for recklessly using her Dream-Sight powers without anyone's supervision. When Fuyu Kudo asks Arata for his identity, he mentions his clan's name and how he and Kiyoka are acquaintances. Fuyu is slightly shocked to learn that Arata is Miyo's cousin.

Meanwhile, Miyo tells Arata about the helpless man and how he requires immediate treatment. Arata acknowledges that they need Miyo's power to save the man but wants to be by her side while she does that. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo runs to the village's outskirts to find the demon.

Miyo Saimori and Arata Usuba in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Just then, several villagers inform him about the demon's sightings near the run-down mansion. As Kiyoka Kudo reaches the mansion, he encounters a mysterious cloaked individual, who tells him about his clan's purpose. According to the episode, the Gifted Communion wants to create a truly equal world, where everyone has supernatural abilities.

That's why, they have been blessing the unfortunate ones with Gifts. The man further tells Kiyoka that the Gifted Communion's founder's name is Naoshi Usui. After that, the man invites Kiyoka to join their cause. When Kudo refuses, the mysterious figure summons the demon, which comes out of the mansion, along with two other suspicious cloaked individuals.

Tadakiyo Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Just then, Tadakiyo Kubo arrives at the scene. Kiyoka's father takes on the cloaked individuals and demonstrates his fighting prowess to incapacitate him. Likewise, Kiyoka Kudo launches a fire-type move at the demon to bring it down. While inspecting the demon, Kiyoka and Tadakiyo witnesses how the creature transforms into a human being.

Interestingly, the man is wearing a vial, containing blood. Tadakiyo Kudo thinks the blood gives off an ominous sign. On the other hand, Miyo Saimori uses her Dream-Sight powers to dive into Kota's subconscious. She finds him sitting there helplessly. As Miyo approaches Kota, his protruding horns momentarily disappears.

Miyo Saimori saves Kota in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, suddenly, demonic hands emerges from the shadows to plunge him into darkness. As Miyo tries her best to save the man, a bright light illuminates the dream world and eradicates the demon. Miyo then returns to her senses, and observes the man's condition getting better.

Following that, Kiyoka Kudo returns to the Kudo mansion and notices Arata Usuba. Arata tells Kiyoka that Prince Takaihito has sent him on a mission to investigate a strange organization around the vicinity. Kiyoka then informs him about his findings, including the name Naoshi Usui, the founder of the Gifted Communion.

Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

As soon as Arata hears the name, colors fade from his face. He reveals that Naoshi Usui shares the Usuba blood since he's from the branch family. According to the episode, Naoshi was Miyo's mother, Sumi's prospective fiance. However, Sumi was married off to Saimori, Naoshi broke off with the Usuba family and disappeared.

Arata thinks he should return to the Imperial Capital and report his findings to Prince Takaihito. Meanwhile, Kiyoka and Miyo share a special moment and vow to cover for each other for the rest of their lives. In fact, the episode shows the duo kissing for the first time.

Yoshito Godo and others in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The next day, Miyo Saimori packs her bags to leave for the Imperial Capital with Kiyoka. Just then, Fuyu Kudo enters her room and acknowledges her efforts to save the man. She finally approves of Miyo, even though she doesn't show it much. Meanwhile, Yoshito Godo and others from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit raid a worn-out house to search for the Gifted Communion members.

Suddenly, the door closes on them and a magic circle appears beneath Yoshito's feet. On the other hand, Kiyoka, Arata, and Miyo are at the station. Kiyoka plans to head to the Military office, while Arata intends to send Miyo home and then report the matter to Takaihito. Just then, their senses become slightly dull. The episode ends with Naoshi's arrival, as he addresses Miyo Saimori as his daughter.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4? (speculative)

Naoshi Usui, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Considering how the latest episode ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 will likely show Miyo Saimori reacting to Naoshi Usui, who has appeared out of nowhere.

The episode will further reveal Miyo's connection with Naoshi, who has called her his "daughter." At the same time, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 4 could reveal Yoshito Godo and the other Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit members' status.

