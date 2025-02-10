My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site and Netflix. Following that, the episode will be digitally available on Netflix worldwide, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Naoshi Usui demonstrated his special ability to control the soldiers' senses and overwhelm them single-handedly. In addition, it was revealed how he used Kaoruko Jinnouchi to tamper with the barracks' barrier. Besides that, the episode featured a scene from the past, showcasing Arata Usuba's childhood.

While Arata was investigating the Imperial family's villa, Naoshi approached him and asked him to join the Gifted Communion. Additionally, the episode revealed Kaoruko Jinnouchi's fate. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Naoshi Usui, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to the anime's official site and the release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent channels in Japan.

However, due to the differences in time zones, interested viewers from most regions can access My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 at varying times.

Below are the release dates and times for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 17, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, February 17, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7?

Arata Usuba, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 on Tokyo MX and later on TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Tokyo, Sun TV, and other channels, along with its digital distribution on ABEMA, Lemino, and other services.

Notably, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 will be accessible on Netflix across the globe with English subtitles. However, other premium services, such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and others haven't listed the show on its platforms.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 6 recap

The narrative for the episode begins with Arata Usuba keeping a watch over the Imperial family's villa. Yet strangely, he realizes that Naoshi Usui hasn't made any move. As Kiyoka Kudo and his unit appear at the scene, Arata tells him about the situation. He wonders whether they have been led into a trap.

Suddenly, a general arrives at the scene via a vehicle and tells Kiyoka that Prince Takaihito has had an ominous revelation. He mentions that Miyo Saimori could be in danger. Following that, the episode shifts the focus to the dojo, where Naoshi Usui has come for Miyo.

Mukadeyama wonders how the intruder could easily breach the barrier. As he says this, he tries to slip a paper crane through the walls. However, the paper crane burns once it comes into contact with the barrier. Mukadeyama and the other soldiers realize that they have been trapped.

Naoshi Usui confronts Miyo in the dojo (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Meanwhile, Naoshi asks them cryptic questions regarding who they think has led him to the dojo. Naoshi Usui then points the finger at Kaoruko Jinnouchi, who confesses to the fact that she has tampered with the barrier. Kaoruko explains how she was forced to listen to Naoshi's orders as he tortured his father.

Yet, eventually, she realizes that her memories of her father's torture were Naoshi Usui's illusions. As she plunges into despair, Mukadeyama draws his sword. However, he stops once he notices that his comrades are fighting against each other.

He speculates that it's probably due to Naoshi Usui's powers. Mukadeyama charges at Naoshi but he falls victim to one of his illusions. With Mukadeyama no longer fit to battle, Kaoruko Jinnouchi decides to protect Miyo. She enhances her physical strength with her special ability and charges at Naoshi.

Naoshi Usui vs. Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, Naoshi Usui is adept at close-range combat as he easily counters Kaoruko's attacks. As Kaoruko is slammed against the window, Miyo recalls the dream she had. She regrets not telling her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo about it. Meanwhile, Naoshi Usui approaches Miyo to go with him.

However, Miyo remains adamant and doesn't listen to his words. Naoshi is about to raise his hand when Kiyoka Kudo appears at the scene. He demonstrates his special ability to stop Naoshi momentarily.

Eventually, Naoshi Usui heightens everyone's senses and uses the opportunity to flee from the scene. The next day, Arata Usuba plans to continue investigating the villa on his own. While the general allows him, he reminds Arata that he cannot erase the prejudice against the Usuba family so quickly.

Arata, as seen in childhood (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode then delves into a flashback, showing how Arata Usuba was prohibited from making any friends in childhood as a Usuba family member. Moreover, Arata's grandfather felt the boy had the potential to become the family's heir. Hence, he wanted him to focus on his studies, and wait for the day when a Dream-Sight user arrives.

Arata was supposed to be the "sword," i.e., the bodyguard of such a person. While he mulls over his past, Naoshi Usui appears at the scene. Naoshi says he knows about Arata's feelings. That's why, he invites him to join his organization.

Elsewhere in the capital, Mukadeyama apologizes to Miyo for belittling her earlier. He also mentions how Kaoruko is bound to receive strict punishment. Yet, since he understands her situation, including why she "betrayed" them, he will request to the authorities to shorten her punishment.

Miyo and Kaoruko in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Meanwhile, Hazuki throws a New Year's Eve party at the Kudo's place, where Yoshito and Arata are also invited. After the grand celebration, Miyo sees Kaoruko outside, who has come to say farewell before she moves to the old capital. Kaoruko says she will leave once the investigation is done. She mentions how Kiyoka and Mukadeyama helped in her case.

Yet, she feels she doesn't deserve to be blessed. At the same time, she hopes to repent for her crimes and become a worthy friend of Miyo. The episode ends on a chilling note, with Prince Takaihito predicting that a thorny path awaits Miyo.

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Given how the latest episode ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 will likely show Arata Usuba's plan against Naoshi Usui. It remains to be seen how he can tackle someone like Naoshi, who can interfere with others' senses.

Likewise, the episode will show Naoshi's next plan, since he couldn't capture Miyo at the dojo. Overall, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 will move the narrative and show the main cast in action.

