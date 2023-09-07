Naruto: 10 strongest Kenjutsu techniques

Kenjutsu is one of the most fundamental skills a shinobi must learn in the Naruto series. Although not many members of Naruto's main cast use kenjutsu very often due to their overwhelmingly powerful ninjutsu, senjutsu, and dojutsu techniques, this does not take away from the importance kenjutsu has in the ninja world.

Kenjutsu techniques are typically used as a last line of defense during a fight. When a shinobi is low on chakra reserves and cannot weave hand signs, they rely on their blades to take down their opponents. Fights like these display a shinobi's skill and typically have very detailed choreography. At the same time, not all kenjutsu techniques rely solely on a character's swordsmanship, as there are special circumstances surrounding different techniques.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto anime series.

10 Naruto Kenjutsu techniques that can overpower any opponent

1) Sword of Kusanagi: Chidori Katana

Sasuke using Sword of Kusanagi: Chidori Katana in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sword of Kusanagi: Chidori Katana technique combined Sasuke's most iconic weapons: the Chidori and the Sword of Kusanagi. By imbuing Orochimaru's Sword of Kusanagi with the Chidori, Sasuke created one of the most powerful kenjutsu techniques in the show. As a result, any attack from the Kusanagi is almost always unblockable. When Sasuke uses the Kusanagi to stab or slash an opponent, the electricity immobilizes his enemy.

However, this attack can be countered by other Lightning Release jutsus. For example, Killer Bee can easily counter Sasuke's Chidori Katana attack by imbuing his blades with lightning. When the lightning from both techniques comes into contact, they cancel out, leaving only their basic swords to fight with.

2) Lightning Release: Thunder Gate

Lightning Release: Thunder Gate being used in the 'Naruto Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This technique was mainly used by Ameyuri Ringo, a kunoichi from Kirigakure and a former member of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. To use this technique, Ringo takes the pair of Taiji swords, Kiba, and stabs them into the ground. Then, she launches a powerful electrical pulse into the sky, causing the weather to change and a lightning bolt to appear. The lightning bolt is attracted to the metal of the Kiba blades and slams down onto the ground. This decimates the area around the Ringo, making everything burnt to a crisp.

The best way to counter this attack is either by retreating from the Kiba blades or generating a shield powerful enough to block the powerful lightning bolt from the sky.

3) Lightning Release: Chidori Light Sword

The Chidori Light Sword is another example of Sasuke imbuing his blade with Lightning Release chakra to create a powerful electric current. With this technique, Sasuke channels an overwhelmingly powerful Chidori into his chokuto to attack his opponent. The Chidori Light Sword is similar to the Chidori Current, but the range is more extensive than the Chidori Current. This allows Sasuke to perform more long-range, offensive attacks whenever he fights an enemy.

Sasuke used this attack while in a body of water. The electricity quickly immobilized his enemies because it was almost unavoidable while in water. This allows Sasuke to win the fight promptly.

4) Wind Release: Wind Return

Kujaku using Wind Return against Temari in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wind Release: Wind Return technique was utilized by Kujaku, a member of Takumi Village's Four Celestial Symbols Men. To perform this technique, Kujaku used the Weaknessless Soaring Shortswords created by Takumi Village blacksmiths to cancel out any Wind Release technique used against them easily. The user then redirects the Wind Release technique used against them as a small hurricane that damages their opponent. This essentially makes every Wind Release technique useless against Kujaku.

Kujaku used this technique in her fight against Temari in the Naruto anime. Due to the Wind Return technique, she could easily overpower Temari and her giant iron fan. Fortunately, Shikamaru could save Temari, and the pair defeated Kujaku.

5) Wind Release: Wind Cutter Technique

The Wind Release: Wind Cutter Technique being used against a monster in 'Naruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wind Cutter Technique was mainly used by Temari and other iron fan users. Temari swung her massive iron fan multiple times at high speeds to produce a strong wind current to attack her enemies. These wind currents can easily slice through boulders and large chakra constructs, meaning Temari's opponents would not stand a chance against this technique if they were hit directly.

However, this ability puts Kujaku in the perfect position to use the Wind Release: Wind Return ability. Kujaku was able to easily subdue Temari due to Temari's over-reliance on the Wind Cutter Technique. She instantly got countered and was unable to recover.

6) Mifune-Style First Tachi: Blaze

Tsubaki Kurogane using Mifune-Style First Tachi: Blaze in the 'Boruto' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Mifune's pupil, Tsubaki Kurogane has fantastic potential as a fighter. She is the only samurai training as a genin in Boruto, introducing a unique way of fighting to the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. Mifune used the Mifune-Style First Tachi: Blaze in her fight against Denki Kaminarimon during the Chunin Exams.

When using Mifune-Style First Tachi: Blaze, Tsubaki focuses her chakra on the blade of her katana. She then performs a powerful downward slash with enough strength to generate a fireball in the opponent's direction. This technique requires decent levels of chakra control and creates an attack that is hard for opponents to block or dodge.

7) Reverse Mist Beheading

Omoi utilizing Reverse Mist Beheading in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Omoi was one of the first to use this technique in Naruto Shippuden after he learned it from Killer Bee. The Reverse Mist Beheading technique involves impressive sword skills and is an upgraded version of the Dance of the Crescent Moon technique. The user launches an assault on their enemy with three shadow clones swinging their blades simultaneously. This pushes the enemy into a corner, forcing them to jump up to escape the attack. However, once they are in the air, the real user appears above them and surprises them. The user then strikes them with a downward stab of their blade, taking the enemy out.

Although not the most advanced kenjutsu technique, this attack can be useful in one-on-one fights between shinobi of the same power level. This can be used to gain a helpful edge on an opponent, even if it is not the finishing attack.

8) Water Release: Water Forge Technique

The Water Release: Water Forge Technique being used in the 'Boruto' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Water Release: Water Forge Technique is a simple but powerful kenjutsu technique. As a member of the New Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, Shizuma wielded Samehada easily. With this, he could perform the Water Release: Water Forge Technique at a much higher level than it is typically used. Shizuma first used his proficiency in Water Release techniques to gather water around his sword, creating a fast swirling vortex of water covering the blade. He would then use his mastery in kenjutsu to swing this extra-powerful weapon to take out his enemies.

Shizuma Hoshigaki used it in the Boruto anime to try and stop Boruto and his friends from saving Kagura Karatachi. Although he was almost successful, Boruto and his friends could retrieve Kagura from Shizuma's grasp.

9) White Light Blade

One of Kakashi's most iconic attacks when he was younger, the White Light Blade technique, is a powerful assassination technique. Before he developed Chidori, Kakashi used the White Light Blade to remove many enemies he fought. This technique involves Kakashi using Sakumo Hatake's White Light Chakra Sabre to produce a short-range sequence of slashes against his opponents. He finishes the sequence with a downward slash, quickly taking out his opponents. The white streak emitted from Sakumo's sabre during the pattern of strikes gives the technique its name.

Kakashi used this technique to save Obito from enemy ninjas when they were ambushed during a mission.

10) Dance of the Cresent Moon

Hayate Gekko using Dance of the Crescent Moon in the 'Naruto' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Dance of the Crescent Moon was one of the first kenjutsu techniques introduced in the Naruto series. Most jonin, and even chunin, learn this technique as part of basic kenjutsu training. To perform this attack, the user creates two shadow clones and launches an assault against their opponent from three directions. Attackers swing their blades curvedly as they attack, like a crescent moon. Since three attacks are coming in simultaneously, it is tough to defend against all of them. This results in at least one of the strikes hitting at all times.

Hayate Gekko used this attack against Baki to stop the uprising during the Chunin exams in Naruto Part 1. Unfortunately, Baki was able to outclass Hayate completely, rendering the Dance of the Crescent Moon useless.

