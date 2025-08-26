Comic Con India brings anime madness to Guwahati in November 2025

Comic Con India’s 2025-26 season will be reaching the Northeast with Guwahati entering the list as its newest host city. The event Comic Con Guwahati is scheduled to be a two-day spectacle that will start Saturday, November 22, 2025.

This juncture marks a huge growth for one of the country's biggest and most fan-favorite pop culture events, with Comic Con India finally bringing its magic to this thrilling area of the country. Fans across the Northeast can now experience an unforgettable comic book weekend of comics, anime, cosplay, gaming, and so much more.

Guwahati becomes Northeast's first city to host Comic Con India (Image via Comic Con India)

Comic Con India is all set to make its debut in the Northeast, with Guwahati chosen as the newest host city, bringing the ultimate comic festival experience to fans in the region. This landmark expansion introduces India’s most loved pop culture event not just to Guwahati-based fans, but to audiences across the entire Northeast.

Comic Con India has recognized the passion and growing fanbase in the region. This exciting action now offers comic, cosplay, anime, and pop culture enthusiasts a chance to become a part of the country's largest otaku festival.

This move says it all about Comic Con India's commitment towards filling the gap with India's evolving youth culture and accepting fandoms in every nook and cranny of the nation.

Comic Con Guwahati will run for two days, Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23. Tickets are already live on the District app for fans ready to be part of the fun.

Comic Con India, a NODWIN Gaming subsidiary, makes this a historic event. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said that this is more than launching a new city; it is a cultural and creative expansion for the vibrant fandom of the Northeast.

"For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is not just about adding a new city, it is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast. You see the creative fire here everywhere, in the colours of Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region."

He continues,

"Guwahati has always been a cultural gateway to the Northeast, and now it becomes the stage where this imagination and energy can shine for the world to see. The region has always had a deep love for cosplay and pop culture. Every year, fans from the region have travelled across the country, standing out with their creativity, dedication, and joy at national Comic Cons."

Now, for the first time, they do not need to travel to be seen. Comic Con comes to Guwahati, giving this passionate community a stage at home where their art, effort, and love for the culture can shine brighter than ever."

He hopes that this development will bring new opportunities, excitement, and joy to cosplayers, artists, and gamers across the Northeast.

"My hope is that a young cosplayer stitching their costume late into the night, an artist sketching superheroes inspired by local legends, or a gamer practicing with friends in a cafe can walk into Guwahati Comic Con and feel: ‘this is my place, my people, my future.’ That is what makes this moment so special."

Gundam Cosplay as seen in the festival (Image via Comic Con)

Agoda's New Horizons rankings say Guwahati has been ranked as India's fastest-growing destination for international travelers, and therefore an extremely apt choice for Comic Con India's first foray in the Northeast. Combining international fandom and the city's vibrant local culture, Comic Con India in Guwahati adds to the city's growing popularity as a place where heritage, imagination, and new aspirations meet.

Sharing her thoughts on this milestone expansion, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, said,

"Our expansion into Guwahati is not just about adding another city, it is about celebrating every fandom and building authentic experiences. We are committed to keeping Comic Con accessible and we want people from across the country to be able to celebrate this fandom culture. With gaming, cosplay, music, and comics at its heart, this season will resonate deeply with the energetic youth culture of the Northeast."

As a shared public space for the creative community of the Northeast to thrive, come together, party, and flourish collectively, Comic Con Guwahati would be anything but an otaku festival. Along with this cultural celebration, anime, gaming, and esports zones just add an additional level of excitement, creating a hot spot where creativity, fandom, and fun intersect.

