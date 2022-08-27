One Piece: 8 worst moments in the Wano Country arc

Despite several high points in the Wano Country arc, not everything landed with One Piece readers. For the sake of this article, there will be major spoilers from the manga.

One Piece Chapter 1057 marked the end of the Wano Country arc. It's been a long road but readers have finally reached their destination. Many of them will look back fondly to the longest arc in the One Piece series.

However, not every moment will be like Zoro giving Kaido a scar or Luffy finally learning Gear Fifth. Sometimes readers are left scratching their heads over a few decisions from Eiichiro Oda.

For some One Piece readers, there are some major low points in the Wano Country arc

8) Luffy and Urashima have a sumo wrestling match

As the top sumo wrestler in Wano Country, Urashima believed he could do whatever he wanted in the Flower Capital. However, when he threatened Kikunojo after she rejected him, Luffy challenged him to a match.

Some fans harshly criticized the anime version of the fight. It greatly suffered from slow pacing and constant reaction shots. It's the perfect example of filler in the One Piece series. What didn't help was that it took a whole episode.

In the end, Luffy and Urashima had a sleep-inducing sumo match that didn't serve much narrative purpose for One Piece.

7) Marco doesn’t have a moment with Luffy

Juan Perret @ElJuanPerret Wait fuck is it true that Marco and Luffy never saw each other in the whole arc? There's no way

Luffy owes a great deal to the Whitebeard Pirates. They did everything they could to protect him from Akainu during Marineford. Better yet, Marco would later repay the favor in the Onigashima Raid, two years after the One Piece timeskip.

Marco is the primary reason why Zoro got to the Skull Dome rofotop in the first place. Later on, he also stalled King and Queen long enough for Zoro and Sanji to deal with them. When the Beasts Pirates were finally defeated, some readers wanted to see a reunion between Marco and Luffy.

However, readers were disappointed when Marco simply left without any warning. The Wano Country arc ended without any meaningful interactions. Even a few panels would've been sufficient.

6) Big Mom suffers amnesia

CrazyDiamondPaladin (Adults Only) @MoonPaladin Amnesia Big Mom was basically used as a glorified key for Luffy to escape from jail.

Oda knew that Luffy had to get defeated by Kaido and sent to Udon Prison. He needed to raise the stakes by establishing the latter's strength in One Piece. Of course, he also needed a way for Luffy to escape the prison.

Big Mom was the most convenient plot device for this situation. After she fell down the waterfall to Wano Country, Big Mom lost her memories for a short while. This allowed her to enter Udon Prison and not immediately kill Luffy on sight.

She eventually fell asleep during a fight against Queen. He screwed it up completely by leaving his post and delivering her to Onigashima. For some readers, this was a lazy way to get Luffy away from the All-Star.

5) Orochi died way too many times

Kurozumi Orochi is a truly hated villain in the One Piece series. He is a cowardly tyrant who always hides behind Kaido's back. Nonetheless, while he did have multiple death scenes in the Onigashima Raid, some fans would've preferred he stayed dead the first time.

Orochi ate a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit that gave him eight serpent heads in total, which meant he survived multiple decapitations.

Unfortunately, the main problem is that he took up far too much screentime. More than a few One Piece readers wanted to move on from him, since they felt a single death scene would've sufficed. Orochi wasted panels that could've gone to Jack or any of the Straw Hats.

4) Zoro never visited Ryuma’s grave

Soul💀 King👑 @SKBrookSolos Ngl wano was a mess near the end, it had so much potential like zoro shoulda went to ryuma’s grave and Kaido getting taken out by a big punch was so dumb and zoro honestly should of killed him and we shoulda got history of him, maybe he did it off screen???

Ever since the Thriller Bark arc, Roronoa Zoro has been directly linked to Shimotsuki Ryuma. The latter was known as the greatest swordsman in Wano Country history. His zombie saw potential in Zoro, which is why he gifted him the legendary blade Shusui.

After carrying around the sword for several arcs, Zoro finally returned it when he arrived in Wano Country. Naturally, this was the best opportunity for him to visit Ryuma's grave in the One Piece series.

For whatever reason, fans never got to see this happen. It is possible that it could be revisited in a later flashback, but it doesn't take away from the fact that One Piece readers wanted to see it now.

3) Kaido’s flashback was far too short

Geo @Geo_AW The most tragic thing about Kaido having a terrible flashback is the fact that oda has shown us time and time again that he is capable of creating compelling and thought provoking flashbacks for characters, like senior pink, doflamingo, law etc

One Piece readers are conditioned to believe that villains need to be fleshed out in the New World. Donquixote Doflamingo set a very high bar back in the Dressrosa arc. Unfortunately for some readers, Kaido failed to deliver with his very short flashback. It only lasted a few panels before moving on.

Kaido isn't a mere Warlord, he is an Emperor of the Sea. The character was hyped up as the "World's Strongest Creature." Fans placed very high expectations on Kaido's eventual flashback.

As it currently stands, his backstory doesn't fully explain his suicidal tendencies, the mysterious oni race, or why he gave up on becoming Joy Boy. Oda didn't have to go into Rocks Pirates territory, but it would've been nice to develop Kaido beyond just being a strong fighter.

2) The ending felt rushed

☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 @KayiZokuOtaku #ONEPIECE Wano is officially the only arc I would consider heavily rushed and one were Oda clearly had to cut corners to save time. But all things considered, he nailed it but it didn't quite break the scale for me. This is the first arc that showed me that Oda is in fact a human

The Wano Country arc has been going on for about four years now. While it's understandable that some readers want to move on, storytelling doesn't have to be sacrificed in the process. It would've been nice to have four or five more chapters to wrap up some loose ends.

After Kaido's defeat, a big party was thrown in the Flower Capital. However, it honestly felt like Oda skipped over some really important scenes. As previously mentioned, readers never got to see Zoro visiting Ryuma's grave.

Some characters also had unsatisfying endings in the Wano Country arc. Yamato told the Straw Hats that he would stay behind. However, that moment was done off-screen in One Piece Chapter 1057. Marco also completely disappeared while Carrot never even got to say goodbye.

1) Yamato stays behind in Wano Country

G.W. Sammy @LittleGardenSar #ONEPIECE1057

Yamato:

- No information about her Mother/ Kaido's wife



- Yamato and Kaido's relationship is botched



- Oni race irrelevant



- Waste of panel times, instead on more important characters



- Never stop being Oden at the end of day



What the hell was the point?? Yamato:- No information about her Mother/ Kaido's wife- Yamato and Kaido's relationship is botched- Oni race irrelevant- Waste of panel times, instead on more important characters- Never stop being Oden at the end of dayWhat the hell was the point??

Yamato always wanted to follow the footsteps of Kozuki Oden. He wanted to sail the seas and explore the world outside Wano Country. Yamato spent a lot of his screetime talking about joining Luffy's crew. However, at the very last moment, they decided to stay in Wano Country a bit longer.

This split the fandom in half for multiple reasons. First and foremost, Oda has already spent far too much time with Yamato. If he wasn't going to join the Straw Hats, then all he did was take away somebody else's spotlight in the Onigashima Raid, such as Zoro and his connection to Wano Country.

Another issue is that Yamato had several days to travel across Wano Country. He literally had a week between Kaido's defeat and the Straw Hats leaving. Yamato also never mentioned wanting to explore Wano Country until fairly recently. This seemed really sudden for some One Piece readers.

