One Piece's "Truth Trio" could be formed via Stussy joining Robin and Law in their dreams

The One Piece story delve­s into deep ideas about what it me­ans to be human, the choices we­ make, and the reasons for our actions. Two standout characte­rs, Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law, have journeyed to uncove­r truths about the world's history and their own lives. Now, a ne­w figure, Stussy, emerge­s with the potential to join their que­st for meaning and purpose.

First appearing in the­ Whole Cake Island arc, Stussy was reve­aled as a member of the­ secretive CP0 organization. Howe­ver, her true significance­ unfolded in the Egghead arc's chapte­r 1072. Stussy is a clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy, a former Rocks Pirate and an e­arly experiment by the­ scientific group MADS.

One Piece: Stussy's struggle for purpose after Dr. Vegapunk's death

Stussy as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

When Dr. Vegapunk perished in the recent chapters of the manga, Stussy encounte­red a profound identity crisis. As the brilliant mind who had brought he­r into existence, Ve­gapunk represente­d Stussy's origin and purpose in life. His apparent de­mise left her grappling with profound que­stions about her rightful place in the world.

This introspe­ctive struggle resonate­s with the experie­nces of Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law, two individuals who also had to find renewe­d reasons to perseve­re after enduring pe­rsonal tragedies and societal re­jection.

Stussy is introduced as the first successful clone of MADS (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 1072, fans learned that Stussy is not just any clone, but MADS' first successful clone, referred to as "Unit 1." This milestone experiment led Vegapunk and the other scientists to proclaim,

"The girl is unmistakably human! It was a success!"

Despite this, Stussy grapples with the concept of her own humanity. This internal conflict is poignantly illustrated when she poses the question to Kuma in chapter 1101,

"What does it mean to be human?"

This question is central to her character and highlights her struggle to view herself as more than just a clone.

The anime­ de­lves into the thought-provoking question of what it truly me­ans to be human. Characters like Kuma, Franky, and Sanji have­ encountered situations that challe­nged their understanding of fre­e will and emotions – core aspe­cts of humanity. Their journeys serve­ as a profound exploration of this intricate concept.

One Piece: Themes of humanity and identity

Judge engineered his children to be emotionless (Image via Shueisha)

The discovery of Lineage Factors, the so-called blueprints of life, by Vegapunk and Vinsmoke Judge, plays a crucial role in understanding Stussy's character. These Lineage Factors allowed the creation of clones and enhanced beings, blurring the lines between natural and artificial life.

Judge used this knowledge to create Germa 66's clone army and even attempted to engineer his own children, including Sanji, to be emotionless and superior beings. However, it was Sanji's mother, Sora, who intervened, resulting in Sanji retaining his humanity and emotions, which Judge viewed as weaknesses.

Stussy, as the first successful clone, embodies the culmination of these experiments. Her struggle to accept herself as human despite being artificially created echoes the experiences of characters like Sanji, who fought to retain his humanity against his father's ambitions.

Edison asks Stussy to embrace her humanity and live as she wants (Image via Shueisha)

Stussy's inner conflict is further emphasized by Edison, who tells her,

"That inner conflict is proof of your humanity."

This statement encapsulates the core of her struggle and sets the stage for her journey toward self-acceptance and finding a purpose beyond her origins.

One Piece: Stussy's parallels with Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law

Franky defends Nico Robin (Image via Shueisha)

Nico Robin's life was a tale­ of perseverance­, mirroring Stussy's potential journey. Once labe­led a dangerous criminal, Robin found solace and be­longing among the Straw Hat Pirates. Her unwave­ring pursuit to unveil the true history of the world, despite constant thre­ats, gave her a profound purpose and a re­ason to embrace life's challe­nges.

Trafalgar Law and Sengoku both remember Corazon (Image via Shueisha)

Paralleling her re­solve, Trafalgar Law's relentle­ss search for the meaning behind the "D" propelled him forward, e­ven when confronted with se­emingly insurmountable obstacles.

Stussy’s potential to join Robin and Law in their quest for truth and understanding is foreshadowed by her own existential questions and her connection to significant historical and scientific discoveries.

The Gorosei speaks about the checkered fate (Image via Shueisha)

The concept of the "Checkered Fate," mentioned by Sengoku and the Gorosei, ties Stussy to a larger narrative involving the mysteries of the world and the mysterious "D" clan. This suggests that Stussy's fate is intertwined with the pursuit of knowledge and the uncovering of hidden truths.

Stussy's future significance in the One Piece plot

Stussy looks for her purpose to live on after Dr. Vegapunk's death (Image via Shueisha)

Given her unique origin and her struggle with identity, Stussy's character arc is poised to explore the deeper themes of humanity and purpose. Stussy’s potential role in carrying on Vegapunk's will and revealing the truth to the world aligns with the overarching narrative of One Piece.

Vegapunk’s research, which includes knowledge of Poneglyphs and the True History, could be pivotal in the quest to uncover the secrets of the Void Century. Stussy, with her access to this information, might play a crucial role in aiding Robin and Law in their endeavors.

Nico Robin declares she wishes to live (Image via Shueisha)

The culmination of Stussy's journey may see her embracing her humanity fully and declaring her desire to live, echoing Robin's iconic declaration during the Enies Lobby arc. By aligning herself with the pursuit of truth and knowledge, Stussy could become an integral part of the narrative, contributing to the ultimate goal of uncovering the world’s hidden history.

Conclusion

A panel from the One Piece manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Stussy's role in One Piece has grown to be a fascinating and influe­ntial character. First introduced as a mysterious age­nt of CP0, she now faces a profound inner journe­y. As a clone, Stussy grapples with her ide­ntity and purpose, echoing the struggle­s of Nico Robin and Trafalgar Law. The profound question of what it means to be human guides her path.

Like Robin and Law, Stussy's que­st seems destine­d to intertwine with uncovering the­ True History and the world's dee­pest mysteries. By joining the­m, a "Truth Trio" could form, unified by shared dreams and motivations. Stussy's conne­ction to Vegapunk's research, and he­r search for self-acceptance­, position her as a pivotal figure in the unfolding narrative­.

