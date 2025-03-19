Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12: Takumi and co defend Wedgefort as Sidonia's Heroes commit horrific acts

As the first season’s finale, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 was expected to focus on wrapping up the Wedgefort plotline and setting up season 2. Officially released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the installment did indeed wrap up the final lingering plotline of the first season.

However, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 notably didn’t do any overt setup for season 2, instead leaving Takumi Iruma and co’s next adventures ambiguous. While some general dialogue between Takumi and Lady Nolyn alluded to future events, fans are left with no idea of what season 2 will specifically focus on.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 intriguingly ends with no sequel setup whatsoever

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 began with Takumi Iruma and Sofia Sylphid meeting with the members of Lion Fang and the Guildmaster. Takumi was informed of the situation in Wedgefort, and that the third party joining his own and the Lion Fang would be the Crimson Rose. Their leader Merilda then appeared, introducing other members Baralai the tank, Mary the mage, Paula the healer, and Linda the scout.

The Lion Fang members casually greeted the Crimson Rose members before all three parties set out for Wedgefort immediately. Akane and Lulu were left behind at the mansion, with Titan guarding them. Takumi then gave Sofia the Holy Sword Amaterasu he made from orichalcum they found in the dungeon. He also made the Sublime Sword Tsukuyomi as its pair, with the Amaterasu delivering severe physical damage and Tsukuyomi severe mental damage.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 revealed that all three parties took Takumi’s carriage, discussing the potential dangers they’ll face on the way. As they arrived at Wedgefort, it seemed to be worse than they thought, with winged monsters flying over the ramparts as others climbed the walls. All three parties began attacking immediately, with Takumi and Sofia using particularly effective combination magic.

Takumi and his allies successfully defend Wedgefort in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 (Image via Studio Comet)

After killing every monster inside the walls, Takumi split his party up into those who’d continue fighting and guarding Wedgefort, and those who’d heal civilians. However, the monsters inexplicably began retreating into the woods all at once, as if their movements were coordinated. Their behavior throughout the battle up to that point also made it clear that this was the case, with Takumi theorizing that the summoning ritual caused some monsters to evolve.

Likewise, one monster may have evolved to the point of being able to lead others with good strategy. Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 then shifted focus to the Holy Empire of Sidonia learning of the attack on Wedgefort. They clearly saw opportunity in the monsters’ potential victory, deciding to get their troops ready to deploy. Lady Elizabeth then suggested targeting Barcula’s allies to render them incapable of offering aid.

Her father questioned how they’d do so, prompting her to suggest using Akira and Yamato. Meanwhile, Sofia stood watch at Wedgefort as Reyva expressed concern over Takumi giving every potion they had to the injured. This would likewise exhaust their remaining supply, with Sofia trying to tell him to keep some for himself. However, he responded that he simply needed to ensure he wasn’t injured or drained of stamina to the point of needing one.

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 saw all three parties then prepare for battle once more as the monsters reappeared for an all-out attack. They started by launching massive and powerful combination spells before letting the warriors get in for close combat. Sofia charged deeper into their ranks by herself, with Takumi telling her to retreat. However, the monsters themselves retreated at that moment, with a two-headed dragon appearing.

Takumi recognized it as their leader as the monster targeted Sofia almost exclusively. She likewise tried drawing its attention to get it away from the others, but eventually got hit by its attacks. The others saved her from death just in time with Takumi defeating the dragon after. As Takumi healed Sofia, he berated her recklessness and said she shouldn’t throw her life away. His words clearly touched her as the others reported the remaining monsters fled.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 then saw Takumi pass out, but later reawaken without issue or serious damage, much to Sofia’s obvious joy. While they returned to Bolton several days later, focus shifted to Akira and Yamato slaughtering a village while calling themselves heroes. Takumi and co were then shown having a celebratory feast, at which Sofia seemed to be depressed about something and isolating herself.

Sofia and Takumi's feelings for each other become apparent in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 (Image via Studio Comet)

The others encouraged Takumi to sit with her, where he apologized for shouting at her and she apologized to him for being reckless. He made it clear that he wanted her by his side forever if possible, and if she were okay with it, which she said she was. Akane interrupted the romantic moment, much to the dismay of the others present. Several days later, Takumi took Akane and Lulu to Marquis Godwin, who agreed to harbor them in Takumi’s mansion.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 saw the trio learn of Akira and Yamato’s recent slaughter here, with Akane blaming herself. She used this sentiment to dedicate herself to defeating them when they next met, as focus shifted to Takumi meeting with Lady Nolyn. He asked what her plan for him was, to which she said it was all up to him. Takumi accepted this before clarifying he’d protect what’s precious to him in this world, calling his life the greatest.

He then offered her some sweets, while she thought to herself that the fate which awaits him is a difficult one. She called him the sole hope for Mildgard before saying she was counting on him, and that one day, he could possibly be the greatest alchemist of all time. The episode, and likewise the first season, ended with Takumi back in his workshop and being called for lunch by Sofia and Maria.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

As a conclusion to the first season, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 12 excels and does a fantastic job of providing a satisfactory resolution. However, it’s an intriguing decision to give no direct setup to season 2’s events whatsoever. While this is likely Studio Comet and the anime’s staff choosing to err on the side of caution, the total lack of setup is nevertheless confusing and unexpected.

