Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 is set to be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST on d Anime Store and DMM TV, as per the series' official platforms. The episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll for global fans. After its early release, the episode will be available in Japanese channels on September 6, 2025, at 2:23 am JST.

The previous episode focused on Ruka's doubts after she conversed with Mami. Furthermore, the episode saw a mini interaction among Ruka, Chizuru, and Kazuya, where the male protagonist discovered the object that Ruka had given to Chizuru earlier. Given how the episode ended, fans are eager to find out what happens next in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 release date and time for every region

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 pm JST, ahead of its TV broadcast on September 6, 2025, at 2:23 am JST. The episode will be digitally streamed on global streaming platforms 30 minutes after its early release in Japan.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10?

Kazuya, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 will be available in advance on DMM TV and d Anime Store in Japan. After its early streaming, the episode will be broadcast on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS networks in the nation.

Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4, episode 10, in the USA and other global regions, except for Japan, China, and Korea.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 recap

Mami and Ruka (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode opens with Ruka becoming distressed over everything that has happened thus far. She cannot fathom why Kuri would suddenly join them on the trip, and about Mami's arrival. Most importantly, she hasn't been able to rest at all, as she is constantly watching over Chizuru and Kazuya.

Moreover, Ruka suspects that Mami knows about Chizuru's rental business, which is why she has come in the first place. At any rate, she concentrates on Kazuya and Chizuru. Shortly after that, she approaches Kazuya and says she has lost her locker key. With that, Kazuya dives into the water to see if it has been dropped.

At this moment, Ruka hugs him from behind and mentions that she has finally gotten some time with him. The episode focuses on an embarrassing moment between Ruka and Kazuya, as the former clings to her trial boyfriend. Later, the narrative focuses on a conversation between Ruka and Mami, where the former discovers that Kazuya's ex-girlfriend won't shy from spilling the beans.

Chizuru and Nagomi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yet, as of this moment, she is only waiting to see the developments. At any rate, Ruka's doubts about Kazuya and Chizuru's relationship deepen following her chat with Mami. Later, the episode highlights another comedic moment, featuring Ruka, Chizuru, and Kazuya.

The male protagonist learns about the object Ruka had given to Chizuru, indicating that their relationship has escalated. Kazuya freaks out and says he hasn't indulged in such affairs with Ruka. After a while, the group gets ready for a sumptuous buffet. During the buffet, Chizuru asks Kazuya whether he has truly reached the next stage of the relationship with Ruka.

However, Kazuya negatively shakes his head, giving assurance to Chizuru. Afterward, the party heads to watch an aloha dance show. Chizuru recalls a fond memory where her grandmother advised her to always keep her heart open. The episode ends with Chizuru realizing that she is surrounded by many precious people.

What to expect in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10?

Chizuru, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the preview video shared after the latest installment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 is titled Ring Finger and Girlfriend. The episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 203 of Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga.

As such, the episode will show Kazuya and others relaxing at the hot spring. Additionally, the episode will include a scene featuring Chizuru and Kazuya's mother, where viewers will learn about Kazuya's childhood.

