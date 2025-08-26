Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9: Mami confronts Ruka, as Chizuru and Kazuya enjoy a special show

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9, For My First Time and Girlfriend, was released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The episode focused on the relationship dynamics among Ruka, Chizuru, and Kazuya. Aside from Mami's interference, the episode highlighted Ruka's worry and Chizuru's eventual acceptance of the present.

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 featured a few comedic scenes and plenty of fan service moments. Additionally, the episode gave viewers a glimpse of Chizuru's past with her grandmother. Overall, the episode was rich with details and explored relationships among different characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9: Ruka's doubts and her conversation with Mami

Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 opens with the narrator explaining how distressed Ruka Sarashina has been feeling throughout the trip. She hasn't been able to enjoy any leisure time. Rather, she is constantly anxious about Kazuya and Chizuru's relationship, worrying that the former would tell the girl about his feelings.

Moreover, it has only been one problem after another, ever since she came on the trip. Firstly, Ruka had ot deal with Kuribayashi, who randomly appeared. Secondly, she is apprehensive about Mami's presence. She wonders why Kazuya's ex-girlfriend even joined them.

While she acknowledges the possibility of her being a friend of Kazuya's grandmother, she thinks it's quite random for the girl to join them. Moreover, Ruka suspects that Mami is aware of Chizuru's rental business. However, she tries to brush off such thoughts and primarily focuses on Chizuru and Kazuya.

Kazuya and Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following this, the narrative of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 10 returns to the present timeline and focuses on Kazuya, who still daydreams about Chizuru. He realizes that everything is peaceful for now. At this moment, Ruka apprehensively speaks and says she lost her locker key somewhere.

As Kazuya enters the pool, Ruka hugs him from behind and says she has finally gotten some time alone with him. Kazuya freaks out and asks Ruka what she is doing at the pool. He further reminds her that Kuri is with them. However, Ruka still wants to be with him, so she clings to Kazya.

At this moment, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9, Kazuya senses someone approaching, so he hides behind a pillar with Ruka. However, they find themselves in a compromising situation, which leaves them embarrassed. Later, Ruka thinks about the moment she shared with Kazuya, which has left her heart racing.

Mami and Ruka, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

She recollects that her heart never raced when she tried the water slides and other rides with her friend. Ruka suspects that her heart is racing because of Kazuya's presence. Following this, in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9, the narrative delves into Ruka's monologue, where she wonders why she fell in love with Kazuya.

Although she is aware that there's not much left to do for her to salvage their relationship, she cannot help but love him. Meanwhile, Mami approaches Ruka and says that there's still a way for her to become Kazuya's actual girlfriend. Mami reminds Ruka that everything about Kazuya's relationship with Chizuru is a facade.

It's a fake relationship, without substance, especially because Chizuru works for a rental girlfriend agency. In other words, she and Kazuya are total strangers. Kazuya is only paying her money to act like his girlfriend. Mami adds that everyone is getting fooled by this false relationship, from Kazuya's family to his friends.

Mami, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yet, she gives Ruka a what-if scenario of Kazuya and Chizuru becoming a real couple. While it may still work, it could be fatal if things go crashing down. Ruka silently listens to Mami. When she is done, Ruka asks her whether she is planning to tell grandmother Nagomi everything. Mami smiles and says she is not sure.

According to Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9, Mami is still waiting and watching to see how things develop. However, she wonders what Ruka will do in the future. After stirring Ruka's mind, Mami leaves the water park.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9: Chizuru enjoys a show

Ruka meets Chizuru (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 focuses on Ruka and Chizuru's conversation. Chizuru notices that Ruka is slightly quiet, so she asks her whether something has happened. Ruka brushes off such thoughts and says she is fine. However, she is still brooding over Mami's words from earlier. Ruka thinks that all she can do right now is to wait and see.

Following this, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 switches the focus to Chizuru, who returns Ruka her treasured item. However, Ruka doesn't want to take it, as it's inappropriate. Eventually, Kazuya arrives at the scene and is perplexed when Ruka openly admits that she experienced intimate moments with him.

Interestingly, Chizuru doesn't appear troubled by this, which further makes Kazuya sad. He thinks that the fact that Chizuru isn't upset could mean that she isn't interested in him. Later, Chizuru and others wear traditional outfits and begin to enjoy a sumptuous buffet. Meanwhile, Chizuru approaches Kazuya and asks him if he truly escalated in his relationship with Ruka.

Ruka and Kazuya (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He shakes his head negatively, which somehow assures Chizuru. Following this, the group heads to the Polynesian show near the poolside. Chizuru's eyes shine brightly as she recollects a faint memory she had with her grandmother.

Once, Chizuru was asked to write a newspaper with all the happy stuff that happens in a family. However, she was upset that she didn't have parents. That's when her grandmother reminded her that she, too lost her parents, and yet she was happy. Chizuru was encouraged by her grandmother to always find happiness around herself.

She remembers her grandmother once advising her to open her heart so that people would eventually come to her. Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 ends with Chizuru fondly embracing her present, with many caring people by her side.

Conclusion

Chizuru, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 episode 9 was a wholesome exposition, providing clarity regarding Ruka and Mami's character.

The episode focused on Ruka's inner turmoil and Mami's consistent effort to bring down Chizuru and Kazuya's relationship. However, Chizuru had already opened her heart to many precious people around her, including Kazuya.

