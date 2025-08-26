Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 review: Akira and Kanaguri get the spotlight as TMS Entertainment balances action with humor

Released on Monday, August 25, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 heightens the stakes of the JCC transfer exam with a finely polished delivery. Kanaguri’s arrival pushes the intensity higher, while Akira gets her spotlight amid the escalating tension, coming out as the true MVP. Shin also enjoys his share of focus during his clash with Mafuyu.With detailed narrative progression paired with consistent audiovisual brilliance, TMS Entertainment’s direction gives Sakamoto Days fans yet another standout experience in this second cour. Newer roles and developing plotlines are skillfully interwoven, balancing the series’ signature humor with escalating action and tension.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 review: Tension amplifies with TMS Entertainment’s direction excellenceSakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 summaryShin pins down Mafuyu Seba (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, titled Kanaguri, adapts chapters 59 to 61 and kicks off with a flashback of Shin telling Sakamoto about his wish to pass the transfer exam on his own merits. The story returns to his battle with Mafuyu. Using his clairvoyant powers, Shin easily gains the upper hand, but instead of killing Mafuyu, he only demands the bullets necessary to clear the test.Mafuyu reveals his dream is to join the Order, though Shin gives him a reality check. One needs overwhelming strength to even reach that level, and it’s something Shin himself aspires to achieve one day.Elsewhere, Sakamoto trains Akira in gun handling mid-test. Her shots, however, draw the attention of Kanaguri, the Order member assassin-movie director serving as a test administrator. With only 63 candidates left, Shin and Mafuyu soon run into Kanaguri. While Shin, a film enthusiast, is thrilled, Mafuyu’s dismissive remarks about cinema provoke Kanaguri’s fury.Sakamoto and Akira (Image via TMS Entertainment)Just before things escalate further, Sakamoto's intervention saves them. However, Kanaguri redirects his obsession toward Akira, declaring her the &quot;main character&quot; he had been searching for. He then steals Sakamoto and Shin’s bullets and shoots down the plane’s pilot, claiming the crash as the perfect stage for his &quot;movie.&quot;Finding even that too dull, he further blasts a massive hole in the plane to up the stakes. The other administrators, desperate to cover for Kanaguri’s recklessness, frame the disaster as the second phase of the exam.While they're safe with parachutes, they announce that the falling candidates must land safely with a bullet to pass. One examinee calculates they have only two minutes until impact. Sakamoto spots Kanaguri filming from above and engages him midair and reclaims their bullets.Shin, Mafuyu, and Kanaguri (Image via TMS Entertainment)Meanwhile, Akira takes inspiration from Sakamoto, gathers everyone’s clothes, and sews them together in a massive, makeshift parachute mid-fall. With it, they land safely. Sakamoto is impressed by her skill and begins to question Akira’s true identity.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 ends by teasing the next developments. As Sakamoto and the others regroup on the shore, a ship approaches. A girl aboard with a Sakamoto keychain observes the crash site survivors and remarks on how strong they must be, anticipating the chance to meet them.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Production and execution: A reviewSakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 keeps the tension running high as the JCC Transfer Exam pushes forward. With Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, TMS Entertainment once more brings a compelling and faithful adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s manga.The narrative strikes a healthy balance between action and growing stakes. The show’s trademark humor is also retained. The JCC Infiltration Arc continues to build momentum with emphasis on newer characters like Akira, Mafuyu, and Kanaguri. The arrival of even more new players soon to join the fray is also teased.Akira in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)The intensity remains consistent from the very beginning as the exam grows increasingly brutal. Kanaguri’s perfectly timed entrance sends the tension skyrocketing, introducing a new level of unpredictability. At the same time, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 ensures Akira gets her spotlight during the free-fall sequence.This gives her character a perfect chance to stand out while also planting subtle hints about her larger role in the plot. With well-paced execution, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 carefully balances plot advancement and storybuilding with humor. The flow feels both thrilling and lighthearted. Production quality remains stellar across the board under TMS Entertainment’s direction.Sakamoto vs. Kanaguri (Image via TMS Entertainment)The animation brings each development to life with detailed execution. Well-framed shots highlight both the chaos of the exam and the comedic timing. Akira, Mafuyu, and Kanaguri’s growing presence lands with impact.The audiovisual elements remain equally stunning. The voice cast delivers consistent performances. Jin Aketagawa’s sound direction adds punch to every scene, and Yuki Hayashi’s music heightens the tension further, elevating the storytelling as well as overall experience.Final thoughtsAkira in episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 offers yet another engaging installment under TMS Entertainment’s careful production. Sakamoto and Shin’s JCC infiltration continues steadily, at least for now. Kanaguri and Akira begin stepping in as central figures in the arc. Altogether, it delivers a smooth continuation and an enjoyable viewing experience.Also read:Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 highlightsDandadan chapter 208: Release date and time, what to expect, and moreTo Be Hero X episode 21 review: Li Haoling builds hype with X and Dragon Boy in the spotlight