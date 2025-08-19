Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 review: TMS Entertainment balances plot progression with action and new characters

Released on August 18, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 keeps the tension involving Slur high as the story moves into the JCC Infiltration Arc. In the wake of Slur’s attack on the JAA lies a potential overturn of Japan’s assassin system. Meanwhile, both Slur and Sakamoto are setting their next plan into motion.Slur aims to expand his crew while Sakamoto and Shin attempt to infiltrate the JCC as students to gather information on Uzuki. The installment weaves these plotthreads together, blending the steadily mounting tension with the series’ trademark humor. TMS Entertainment’s precise direction makes for another well-executed entry.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 narrative review: Slur and Sakamoto’s next plans are set in motion with perfect executionSakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 summarySlur and his gang plan their next scheme in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, titled Have a Nice Flight, adapts chapters 56 to 58. It begins with the fallout of Slur’s attack on the JAA. Shishiba and Osaragi from the Order arrive to survey the aftermath. Nearly forty percent of personnel have been wiped out, leaving the bureau in shambles. Shishiba predicts major changes ahead, possibly stricter recruitment standards or even a full restructuring.Meanwhile, Gaku struggles to come to terms with his defeat against Takamura. Kashima reattaches his severed arm, but his ear remains beyond repair. Slur points out that surviving even a single exchange with Takamura is a rare stroke of luck. He then reveals that he has already started recruiting new members for their crew.The focus then shifts to Sakamoto and Shin, as Sakamoto lays out his plan to infiltrate JCC, the elite assassin academy he once attended. Since breaking in is nearly impossible, his strategy is to re-enroll as a student. Shin, who never attended the JCC, joins him.Sakamoto and Akira in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)On the flight to JCC, the Transfer Exam begins. Initially, other examinees dismiss Sakamoto and Shin as inexperienced rookies and mock them. Akira Akao, a blue-haired examinee, feels sorry for them as a fellow newcomer. During the test, weapons are handed out at random, with Sakamoto receiving only a pen.At first, Akira pities him, but she and the rest are soon stunned when he uses it to showcase his skills. Unfortunately, the others misinterpret and assume that he’s a proctor meant to be taken down. But they’re no match for the legendary ex-hitman. Sakamoto also saves Akira and offers to help her clear the exam. However, she wants to prove herself and clear the test with her own skills.Elsewhere, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 sees Shin facing Mafuyu Seba, a 14-year-old assassin whose speed and technique initially push him onto the back foot. But Shin is now determined to catch up to Sakamoto. He uses his new future-predicting powers to read Mafuyu’s moves and take the young assassin down.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: Production and execution reviewWith Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 builds on the tense momentum following Slur’s attack on the JAA. TMS Entertainment continues to deliver a faithful adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s manga, bringing the story to life with added emphasis while remaining true to the source.The episode balances tension with the classic Sakamoto Days humor. The fallout from Slur’s attack on the JAA signals major changes in Japan’s assassin scene. Sakamoto and Shin’s journey to infiltrate JCC and gather information on Uzuki ramps up the anticipation further, leaving uncertainty around whether they’ll succeed and if they can remain undetected.New characters, Akira and Mafuyu, are introduced and are hinted to become key roles in the JCC Infiltration Arc. At the same time, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 adds a lingering tension with Slur’s next plan, to recruit &quot;assassins who are blank canvases.&quot;Shin fights Mafuyu Seba (Image via TMS Entertainment)This could hint at younger newcomers, like the ones in JCC. Sakamoto and Slur’s plans could potentially collide and lead to more conflicts. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 handles these narrative developments by balancing quiet tension with comic relief. Though most of the action in this entry is confined to the final bit, episode 6 remains engaging throughout.In terms of production, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 continues to impress. The animation brings Sakamoto and Shin's journey to life with rich detail. The visuals remain detailed and expressive, capturing both intense moments and character interactions. Akira and Mafuyu make an impactful first impression.Voice acting remains consistent as well. Jin Aketagawa's sound direction paired with Yuki Hayashi's music elevates the visuals.Final thoughtsSakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 brings another entertaining blend of narrative and audiovisual excellence. TMS Entertainment's production ensures a captivating watch while carrying the story forward with constantly smooth execution.