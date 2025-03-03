Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2: Anya interrupts the class fight to secure world peace

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2, the manga finally saw the fight that began in Science B class conclude. While everyone was shocked over Freddy trying to "attack" Tertius, Anya knew the truth and stepped forward to secure world peace.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Anya Forger return to school. Upon returning, she remembered that the students were to be seated in new classes depending on the grades they acquired. Fortunately, Anya was seated next to Damian for Language Studies. Later, when she went to her Science B class, she witnessed a small mishap that could potentially grow into a crisis that could risk world peace.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Ad

Trending

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2: Anya assists her new classmate to save Ostania

Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 picked up from where the previous chapter ended as the students worried about the fight between Tertius and Freddy. While both aggravators were terrified, they could not back down. That's when students wished for someone to stop the fight. Surprisingly, most students hoped that Anya would take charge, especially since she played a major role during the Red Circus Incident.

Ad

As one would expect, reading others' minds motivated Anya to step forward and save the day. By doing this, Anya also hoped to make boatloads of friends who could help her father in his mission. Anya approached the two boys and asked them to keep their cool.

Tertius had heard rumors about Anya that she had punched the son of the country's far-right party leader. Hence, he hoped that Anya would help her.

Ad

Tertius as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, Anya Forger slowly whispered to Freddy that he had come to end the war over his snot. Freddy was pleased that someone had arrived to help him during his predicament. Anya instantly turned toward Tertius and initiated a surprised attack. Tertrius was scared out of his mind, but Anya stopped midway. She remembered that she was going to touch someone else's snot and looked for another way to save the day.

Ad

Upon witnessing Anya's actions, Tertius remembered another rumor about her that she had slaughtered an entire cadre of far-left desperadoes during the bus hijacking. This scared Tertius; nevertheless, he chose the chivalrous way and offered Anya a rose. Anya was left clueless but decided to use it as a tool. This development left Tertius so terrified that he began thinking about the time he trained with his teacher.

Tertius, Anya, and Freddy as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Anya used the information she learned by reading Tertius's mind and charged at him with the rose. Unfortunately, she felt a crick in her neck and stopped midway. As for the rose, it grazed Tertius's face, knocking the booger off it. Freddy immediately caught the evidence with a diving catch and showed Tertius a leaf, saying he had some gunk stuck on him. Tertius realized his mistake and apologized to Freddy. Freddy himself thanked Anya for helping him.

Ad

Right after, Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 saw Tertius switch his focus to Anya. He thanked Anya and told her he would bring her one of their legendary jewels as an award for her when he returned to his kingdom. Anya read his mind to find out he was lying and told him it was wrong to tell lies. Tertius was enamored by Anya and the children of Ostania and wished to learn more about them.

Ad

Damian and Becky as seen in Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 ended with Anya Forger reuniting with Becky Blackbell. To her surprise, Anya stood next to two boys, both of whom seemed close to her. While Anya felt smug because she secured world peace, Becky and Damian believed she was happy because she landed two boys in one hour.

Ad

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback