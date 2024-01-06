Strongest One Piece characters per each zodiac sign, ranked

Fictional characters, including those who inhabit One Piece’s multifaceted world, often have personality traits aligned with their zodiac sign. Worldwide praised for its astoundingly large cast, Eiichiro Oda’s record-breaking franchise features countless characters, each one unique and memorable in his own right.

Oda is a precise and detail-oriented mangaka, to the point where he revealed the birth dates of most One Piece characters. Based on the birthdays, it’s possible to spot what zodiac sign Luffy and the others are. The Western zodiac comprises twelve signs, each one named after a constellation, spanning from Aries to Pisces.

Astrology can often draw surprising connections, even among the protagonists of Oda’s masterpiece. As such, this thread will gather the ten strongest among all One Piece characters pertaining to each zodiac sign. Every fighter will be ranked considering his or her strongest known incarnation.

The 10 most powerful One Piece characters for every zodiac sign, ranked

1) Aries

Whitebeard in his prime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Edward Newgate "Whitebeard"

2) Tsuru

3) Jinbe

4) Ashura Doji

5) Thatch

6) Brook

7) Catalina Devon

8) Caesar Clown

9) Hody Jones

10) Usopp

Arians are adamant and vigorous. They take pride in their might and aren’t prone to be passive. Among the One Piece characters born under this sign, the legendary pirate Whitebeard hailed as the World’s Strongest Man, certainly stands out. Fierce, independent, and frank, Whitebeard optimally embodies the typical traits of Aries.

2) Taurus

Garp, Rayleigh, Luffy, and Kaido (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Monkey D. Garp

2) Silvers Rayleigh

3) Monkey D. Luffy

4) Kaido

5) Sengoku

6) Kong

7) Koby

8) Stussy

9) Enel

10) John Giant

Stubborn and headstrong, Taureans are ambitious people, hell-bent on steadfastly continuing on the path they chose. They are hard to dissuade, but dependable and loyal when it comes to helping their dear ones.

Such resolve really fits big names like Garp, Rayleigh, Luffy, Kaido, Sengoku, and more. True to their Taurean side, all of them are particularly powerful Conqueror’s Haki users with prominent leadership roles.

3) Gemini

Lucci and Shiryu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Shiryu

2) Rob Lucci

3) Momonga

4) Ronse

5) Kawamatsu

6) Lindbergh

7) Belo Betty

8) Pedro

9) Diamante

10) Senor Pink

As the twins par excellence, Geminians are people known for having two distinct different sides of their personality. Exploiting their emotional intelligence, they can adapt and communicate with anyone.

The strongest One Piece characters born under this sign are Lucci and Shiryu. As deadly and vicious individuals, they exploit their innate mental flexibility to deceive their enemies, to catch them by surprise with their murderous abilities.

4) Cancer

Lucky Roux (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Lucky Roux

2) Queen

3) Vergo

4) Kurozumi Kanjuro

5) Bastille

6) Helmeppo

7) Caribou

8) Nami

9) Donquixote Rocinante "Corazòn"

10) Fukuro

Cancerians are the kind of people who can cover someone’s back, as Lucky Roux does with Shanks, being one of the latter’s most reliable crewmembers. Those who are born under the sign of Cancer also stand out for their inventiveness and intuitive creativity. These are evident quirks of Queen, a mad scientist, as well as the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

5) Leo

Akainu, Blackbeard, and Fujitora (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Sakazuki "Akainu"

2) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard"

3) Issho "Fujitora"

4) Yasopp

5) Kaku

6) Urouge

7) Vasco Shot

8) Inazuma

9) Sai

10) Bentham

Courageous and energetic, Leos are passionate people who love to be the center of attention. They have strong personalities, which makes them natural-born leaders. It’s hardly surprising that the most powerful characters born under this sign are Akainu, Blackbeard, and Fujitora, all of them being foreground figures of the One Piece world.

6) Virgo

Kuzan "Aokiji" (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Kuzan "Aokiji"

2) Crocodile

3) Boa Hancock

4) Gecko Moria

5) Morley

6) Karasu

7) Jewelry Bonney

8) Basil Hawkins

9) Cavendish

10) Monet

Animated by sympathetic feelings, Virgos are docile and submissive. They are caring and are always willing to lend a hand to those who need it. This can be seen with Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, a resolute but kind man.

Interestingly, among those born under the sign of Virgo, there are several former Warlords, such as Crocodile, Boa Hancock, and Gecko Moria. This possibly reflects another distinctive trait of this sign, which is the attitude to strive for greatness.

7) Libra

Dragon (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Monkey D. Dragon

2) Trafalgar D. Water Law

3) Marco

4) Magellan

5) Avalo Pizarro

6) Van Augur

7) Momonosuke

8) Inuarashi

9) Smoothie

10) Jack

Librans seek equality and balance through a refined mind, which acts as their incessant source of inspiration. Brilliant and altruistic, they dream of changing the world for the better.

Clearly, no one embodies the noble and idealist spirit of the Libra sign better than Monkey D. Dragon. The leader of the Revolutionary Army, the only force that actively tries to overthrow the oppressive World Government, Dragon is a free-spirited man who aims to bring freedom to the world.

8) Scorpio

Ryuma and Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Shimotsuki Ryuma

2) Benn Beckman

3) Roronoa Zoro

4) Yamato

5) Jozu

6) Donquixote Doflamingo

7) Denjiro

8) Bepo

9) X Drake

10) Snack

Scorpios know what they want and go after it with all their outstanding might. They aren’t afraid to be anticonformists, as there’s nothing stopping them when they give themselves a goal. This might explain why several One Piece characters born as Scorpios have the rare talent for Conqueror’s Haki.

Set to surpass even the legendary “Sword God” Ryuma, Roronoa Zoro is probably the epitome of this sign’s traits. Surrounded by an intimidating aura, Zoro is brave and fearless. He is devoted to his captain Luffy, as well as powerful and fiercely determined in battle, all trademark features of the perfect Scorpio.

As it's well known, Zoro's origins are rooted in the Shimotsuki clan. Interestingly, the word "Shimotsuki" is the traditional Japanese term for the month to indicate the month of November. Zoro celebrates his birthday on November 11, while his ancestor Ryuma's anniversary is on November 6.

9) Sagittarius

Kizaru, King, and Katakuri (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Borsalino "Kizaru"

2) King

3) Charlotte Katakuri

4) Edward Weevil

5) Don Chinjao

6) Nekomamushi

7) Pica

8) Vinsmoke Reiju

9) Charlotte Oven

10) Charlotte Daifuku

Sagittarians are open-hearted and imaginative. They are sophisticated and jovial people, traits that can easily be noticed in the multifaceted personality of Borsalino “Kizaru”, one of the three Admirals of the iconic “Color Trio”.

Easygoing and laidback, if not outright absentminded, Kizaru rarely loses his cool, being used to sarcastically mock his opponents. Although at times he is vicious, Kizaru is absolutely not devoid of feelings, as shown by his behavior during the Egghead Arc.

10) Capricorn

Gol D. Roger (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Gol D. Roger

2) Eustass Kid

3) Portgas D. Ace

4) Jesus Burgess

5) Emporio Ivankov

6) Daz Bones

7) Capone Bege

8) Strawberry

9) Chopper

10) Ulti

Capricorns are stubborn and determined, ready to push themselves beyond their limits to achieve what most would consider impossible. The first and, so far, the only person to achieve the title of Pirate King, Gol D. Roger embodies Capricorn’s ambitious side.

His personality and behavior were very similar to that of Luffy, in that they both dedicated their lives to pursue their dreams. All of Roger’s actions were straightforward, as, if angered by someone who had threatened his dear ones, he could become violent and short-tempered.

11) Aquarius

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom"

2) Bartholomew Kuma

3) Killer

4) Vista

5) Brogy

6) Onigumo

7) Nico Robin

8) Kinemon

9) Sasaki

10) Aladin

Aquarians are eccentric, quirky, independent, unique, and self-reliant, and often prone to walk off on their own. However, they have a strong emotional side which causes them to often fall prey to their feelings, as seen with Charlotte Linlin’s unstable nature.

Once a kind-hearted kid, the future Big Mom was adopted by Mother Carmel, a child trafficker who never bothered to teach her any morals. As such, Linlin grew up as a selfish person, affected by several personality disorders, which caused her to commit acts of brutal and yet childish cruelty.

12) Pisces

"Hawk Eyes" Mihawk and "Red Hair" Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

1) Dracule Mihawk

2) Shanks

3) Shiki

4) Kozuki Oden

5) Sabo

6) Lafitte

7) Vinsmoke Sanji

8) Sentomaru

9) Charlotte Cracker

10) Charlotte Perospero

The twelfth sign in the zodiac, Pisces is probably the most interesting with regards to One Piece characters. This sign is linked to the concept of Yin and Yang, which postulates the existence of two opposite but interconnected forces of dark and light.

This dichotomy is perfectly epitomized by Shanks and Dracule Mihawk, who not only are born under the sign of Pisces but even share the same exact birthday, on March 9. Two of the most powerful individuals in the One Piece world, Mihawk and Shanks are depicted as sort of equals.

They have a world-renowned rivalry, based on tremendous battles that even Whitebeard acknowledged as nothing short of legendary. As the current World’s Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk is even mightier than Shanks.

Shanks and Mihawk are frenemies (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Cold, individualistic, and seemingly emotionless, Mihawk lives alone and prefers to stay isolated. On the contrary, Shanks is much more extroverted. He likes to interact with other people, taking a very active role. While Mihawk is refined and elegant, Shanks appears scruffy.

Just like Yin and Yang complement each other into a balanced duality, Mihawk and Shanks get along pretty well. Despite their polar opposite personalities and their harsh fights, they have a unique chemistry, as they even partied and drank together.

“Red Hair” and “Hawk Eyes” are two major benchmarks for Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, as the former wants to outdo Shanks, while the latter’s goal is to surpass Mihawk. Someday in the future, the first two Straw Hats will exceed these two icons.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.