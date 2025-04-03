The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13: Kenichi becomes nobility as Princess Lilith joins his family

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 was expected to focus on Kenichi’s meeting with the king and what it was about. Officially released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, the installment instead saw Kenichi not even share a word with the king, instead being asked to fight the court mage.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 likewise deviated significantly from prior setup, which suggested the king would speak with Kenichi. Likewise, this was equally shocking for the rapport Kenichi had developed with Princess Lilith in the previous installment.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 sees Kenichi and co summoned for what is essentially their execution

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Kenichi and co enter the throne room. It was then revealed that Kenichi was brought here to fight, with his opponent being a rising mage named Lady Melissa Lana Nasturtium. Realizing he was brought here to put on a show, he summoned one of his pieces of heavy machinery as Melissa summoned a lesser dragon.

Some of the crowd was injured as they fought. While Kenichi expressed concern at this, the other nobles simply laughed, which left Kenichi in disbelief. Val, Nyamena, and Myaley then tried attacking the dragon, but it eventually returned its focus to Kenichi, Primula, and Anemone. The lattermost then casted her explosion spell at the lesser dragon, but it proved resistant to magic as its next hit messed with Kenichi’s controls.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 then saw Anemone cast High Protection to deflect the lesser dragon’s attack. This seemingly displeased Queen Amaranth as Myaley and co blinded the dragon by shooting arrows in its eyes. As it began rampaging, the crowd was shown to have thinned out. Anemone then shockingly made a golem, revealing that she had prepared a core in advance.

Anemone proves herself integral in the fight against the lesser dragon in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 (Image via East Fish Studio)

However, she was only able to construct an arm, leading to the nobles laughing at her. Thankfully, it proved to be enough by giving Kenichi the opening he needed to land a devastating hit on and defeat the lesser dragon. Kenichi then threatened to collapse the entire audience chamber and ruin the country out of anger for being involved in this fight. While the nobles were skeptical of this, Queen Amaranth seemed to take this threat seriously.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 then saw Kenichi realize what he said and apologize to Primula likewise. However, she supported him wholeheartedly, as did the others who all promised to follow him no matter what. As soldiers entered to attack Kenichi, Princess Lilith decided to take charge, acknowledging the validity of Kenichi’s rage and the points he made.

She likewise spun the discussion to offer him a way to recant his statement, first offering herself to him as a solution. After he refused, Lilith instead asked him to simply get her a birthday present, and that in exchange she’d seek to get him an official pardon from her father, the king. Kenichi decided to give her a double-stranded pearl necklace at Primula’s suggestion, which she immediately fell in love with.

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 saw Lilith going to her father to speak with him as Queen Amaranth was clearly stewing in anger. After receiving the pardon, Amaranth approached Kenichi, who was greatly frightened of her. She asked him if he had anything for her since her birthday was also coming up, with Kenichi remembering Lilith’s words about how her mother is.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 saw her receive a pearl necklace of her own. She then offered her body in exchange by giving him a key to her bedroom. Lilith interjected and said she shouldn’t behave like that as she formally introduced herself to Kenichi after. He then asked to take old furniture from the palace in exchange for the necklace rather than the key to her bedroom, which she agreed to.

As he was shocked to see how expensive the furniture was, she asked him to take a desk from her youth since it was nothing but bad memories for her. She then asked if he could take her away from here too, seemingly joking as they passed the haunted vase from her bedroom. It was revealed the gifter knew it was cursed when they gave it to her. She then revealed that he died in Kenichi’s fight with the lesser dragon, and he was a part of the anti-royal faction.

Queen Amaranth makes her interest in Kenichi clear in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 saw Kenichi realize he had been involved in the fight against the anti-royal faction since defeating Shaga. The queen expressed her gratitude to Kenichi as focus shifted to Melissa asking Anemone where she learned High Protection from. After Anemone explained, Melissa revealed that the High Protection grimoire’s previous owner was indeed Anemone’s mother via an inscription.

Kenichi was later awarded the land of Astilbe Lakefront, which is where he had been staying after leaving Dahlia. He was granted the title of baron and nobility likewise before they made their way home, now with Lilith and Mailen in tow also. Kenichi ran into Fuyou on his way home, explaining what happened as they stopped to eat with him. The episode ended with Kenichi wondering when he’d meet the mage from his world, as focus shifted to this mage.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 13 marking the first season’s end, there is clear setup for Kenichi’s future adventures should a sequel come. If not, the series ends on a satisfactory note, wrapping up Kenichi’s introduction to this world and finally putting him in a place where he can enjoy the slow-life he always wanted.

