The My Hero Academia epilogue may be setting Deku up as the next generation’s All Might

The My Hero Academia epilogue is shaping up to be as long as the usual arcs of the series and seems to be focusing on covering different plot points, with one of the most prominent being Deku taking over All Might's position for the next generation. This isn't a very surprising statement or plot point as that is something that has been set up for quite some time in the series and seems to be the most natural progression.

From the very beginning of My Hero Academia, All Might handed One For All to Deku and became his mentor, so it makes a lot of sense that the latter would eventually take over as the new Symbol of Peace. While the final arc emphasises Deku not doing things on his own and being able to count on others, his role as this generation's greatest hero could still be a constant moving forward with the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Deku is set to take over from All Might and become this generation's greatest hero in My Hero Academia

Chapter 425 set up a lot of different plot points for the epilogue arc, such as the issues with the Todoroki family and the introduction of a "new character", but perhaps one of the most interesting and logical theories is Deku taking All Might's place as this generation's Symbol of Peace. While some people might argue that goes against the final war arc's message of not fighting alone, it is also a natural progression for Deku's character.

From the very beginning of the series, Deku has strived to become the best hero in the world and be able to protect others with a smile, much like All Might, which is something that could be defined in this epilogue. His influence on others can be felt in characters such as Eri and Kota, who were saved by him and have grown to idolize Deku the same way he idolized All Might for most of his life.

Furthermore, it would be an interesting twist that he could cement his place as this generation's greatest hero now that he only has the embers of One For All. It could play as an ironic way of showing that he became a hero without a Quirk, although that could obviously be a divisive decision for the fanbase.

What could happen to Deku in the epilogue

Deku in the anime (Image via Bones).

There is a very good chance that the coming My Hero Academia chapters are going to give Deku focus in terms of concluding his relationships with other characters. This means very special moments with the likes of All Might, Bakugo, Uraraka, and many more as they have been very important for his growth and development in the series.

Furthermore, it is also very likely that the epilogue is going to provide a conclusion of what his career as a hero is going to be like now that he only has the One For All embers. This means that he is slowly going to become Quirkless again, which is something that author Kohei Horikoshi is very likely to address in the epilogue.

Final thoughts

The most recent chapters in My Hero Academia have hinted at Deku's importance and growth as this generation's new All Might, although is going to be interesting to see how Horikoshi approaches that topic. However, it is also likely that the author might want to move away from that.

