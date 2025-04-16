The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 is set to be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its release, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other platforms, with English subtitles.

Ad

The previous episode mainly focused on the Shiunji siblings coming to terms with the news that they aren't blood-related. Kotono confessed her feelings of love to Arata, who immediately reminded her that he would always watch over her as her beloved older brother.

On the other hand, Seiha discussed with Arata the possibility of them having a romantic relationship in the future. At the same time, the episode featured a moment between Arata and Minami. Interested viewers are now eagerly anticipating the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 3.

Ad

Trending

The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 release date and time

Ouka and Arata in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Japanese networks.

Ad

The release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 3, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 3?

Kotono, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, and other pertinent syndications. The episode will also air on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

Ad

Furthermore, interested fans from North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, CIS, Oceania, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent can stream The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

At the same time, anime fans from South and Southeast Asia can catch the episode on Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Furthermore, fans from Taiwan can watch the episode on Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 2 recap

Arata and Konono (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode picks up from the events of the previous installment and begins with Kotono confessing her love to Arata. Meanwhile, Shion tells Ouka that the law doesn't forbid marriage between two step-siblings. Furthermore, he recounts a story about Kotono, who has feelings for her older brother, Arata.

Ad

While it's only an infatuation, Shion feels the gravity of her feelings might change after the latest revelation about their birth. The narrative then shifts to the washroom, where Arata immediately declines Kotono. He reminds him that he's her older brother and will always be that.

Ouka, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Kotono understands Arata's words, but somehow her heart doesn't align with the truth. Following that, Arata returns to his room and finds Seiha, who reveals that she has witnessed the whole scene with Kotono. Seiha casually applies logic and tells Arata that they can engage in romantic relationships, given that they aren't blood-related.

Ad

The next morning, Arata comes downstairs and finds Banri and Kotono wearing nurse costumes. Shion thinks Banri must have worn that to lighten the mood. At school, Arata meets Minami and decides to spend some time. Arata realizes that Minami is extremely popular among girls. At the same time, he learns about Minami's bad grades.

Minami, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Thus, he takes her to Karaoke to help her with her studies. However, they end up spending time singing and having some fun. While returning home, Minami notices the girl Arata likes. However, she has a boyfriend.

Ad

Minami assures Arata that he shouldn't be disheartened. Following that, the episode shows Minami returning a pair of AirPods to Ouka. The episode ends with the duo reconciling after their heated exchange in the previous installment.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 3? (speculative)

Kotono and Banri in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering how the latest episode covered chapters 3-5, The Shiunji Family Children episode 3 will likely adapt the next 2-3 chapters from the original manga series by Reiji Miyajima.

Ad

The episode will likely focus on Arata Shiunji's "date" with her older sister, Banri. Even though she knows the truth behind their actual relationship, Banri will still try to hold onto Arata and others as her beloved siblings. Yet, she will likely develop feelings for the male protagonist.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More