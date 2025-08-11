Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 18 sees a &quot;severance&quot; taking place after Aoi, the oracle, was sacrificed. It cuts off the living world from apparitions and forces them out of this world. Hanako reveals that Aoi died in Nene’s place, which transferred her lifespan to Nene and solved her short lifespan problem.With the severance, Hanako and the other apparitions vanish from Nene’s life. Everyone forgets Aoi, but Akane and Nene team up to save her. Nene also wants to reunite with Hanako. They turn to Teru for help. He had already planned to save Aoi and agreed to let them tag along with him. The next episode will likely reveal Teru’s exact plans and focus on how they’ll reach the other side and save Aoi.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 release date, time, and countdownHanako and Nene (Image via Lerche)As previously noted, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19, titled Encounters, is set for release on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can enjoy the English-subbed version earlier on the same day at varying times.The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 1611:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSunday, August 171:30 AMEastern Standard TimeSunday, August 172:30 AMGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, August 177:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 178:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 171:00 PMPhilippines Standard TimeSunday, August 173:30 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 175:00 PMWhere to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19?Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.Fans in Japan can also watch the upcoming episode of this Summer 2025 series on various streaming platforms, including d Anime Store, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT, Prime Video, and others. The episode is usually available on the same day after 5:30 AM JST.Fans worldwide can stream the sequel on global platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 18Nene teams up with Akane and Teru to reach the Boundary (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 18, titled Severence, opens with Akane realizing that Aoi never made it back from the Boundary. Teru bluntly tells him that the moment she stepped too close to that place, she stopped being alive and could no longer return. He knew this from the start. Akane tries to rush back to find her, but his injuries slow him down.Teru stops him, insisting that he needs to get treated first. Suddenly, an apparition appears. As Teru takes it down, he realizes something and drags Akane away. Meanwhile, Nene finds Hanako after he suddenly vanished. Just then, a bell rings out. Nene notices that Hanako’s body is crumbling away. He tells her this is &quot;severance.&quot;The sacrifice has been completed, meaning the worlds of humans and apparitions will now be clearly divided, and all apparitions will vanish from the living world. He hugs Nene, hoping for her to forget everything about apparitions and Aoi. He’s about to erase her memories, but she pushes him back. The bracelet Sumire gave her helps her stop him.Nene demands the truth, so Hanako tells her her wish for a long life has already been granted. The price was Aoi’s life, who died in her stead. Nene is stunned; she never wanted this. Hanako tells her not to dwell on it. He thinks that she will forget him and the world of apparitions eventually. Nene begs him not to go.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 is set to reveal what Kou says to Nene (Image via Lerche)Hanako hugs her, admitting that he also wishes they could stay together forever. Just as she hugs him back, he and all other apparitions disappear. Some time passes after the severance. Just as Hanako said, everyone has forgotten Aoi. One day, Teru and Akane invite her out. With no apparitions left, Teru has no exorcist duties. While he’s away, Akane tells her that he will not give up on saving Aoi.He believes Teru knows a way to reach the other side and asks if she wants to join forces. She agrees. Elsewhere, Kou is equally frustrated. Over dinner at Teru’s house, they reveal their intention to Teru. He reassures them that the apparitions are fine, only cut off from the living world.But all the ways to their world are closed off from their school. Akane guesses Teru already planned to save Aoi, possibly why he gave her a charm for protection until they can rescue her.He also surmises that there are other ways to reach the Boundary outside their school, and Teru must be planning to use one of these. Teru confirms Akane’s assumptions. He’ll also allow them to join. When Akane asks why he is helping, Teru jokingly admits he also has a crush on Aoi. In a post-credit scene, Kou approaches Nene, taking her aside to talk about something important.What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19? (speculative)Hanako as he begins to crumble away (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 19 will likely pick up with Teru revealing his exact plan to reach the other side and rescue Aoi. Based on Akane’s theory, the group may search for a route to the Boundary outside the school and begin their journey to find it.The next episode is expected to follow their efforts to access the other side and see if saving Aoi is truly possible. 