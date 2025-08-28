Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 will premiere on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. JST. Episode 20 sees Kou and Nene meet a boy resembling young Hanako (actually young Tsukasa) in the red house. Nene gets taken by a mysterious entity. While Kou ventures deeper in the house to save her, he sees illusions of Mitsuba and his late mother.Tsukasa reveals the house grants one’s wishes in exchange for a sacrifice. Tsukasa also sacrificed himself in the past to save Amane. And Kou is given the choice to bring back his mom in exchange for Nene. The next episode will likely focus on the red house’s curse and how Kou saves Nene, or if he chooses his mother instead.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 release date, time, and countdownNene and Kou encounter the young Tsukasa (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21, titled The Curse, is set for release on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can enjoy the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day, at varying times.The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 3011:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSunday, August 311:30 AMEastern Standard TimeSunday, August 312:30 AMGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, August 317:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 318:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 311:00 PMPhilippines Standard TimeSunday, August 313:30 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 315:00 PMWhere to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21?Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. JST. Viewers in Japan can also watch the upcoming episode of this sequel on various streaming platforms, including d Anime Store, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT, Prime Video, and others, available on the same day after 5:30 a.m. JST.Fans worldwide can stream the Summer 2025 series on global platforms like Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 20Nene and Kou (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 20, titled The Red House, began with Kou and Nene encountering the boy who looks strikingly similar to a young Hanako inside the red house. While Nene believes he may be Hanako’s descendant who could guide them to the Boundary, Kou realizes that the boy is actually young Tsukasa.They attempt to contact Teru, but their phones fail. Just as Nene is about to exit the house with Tsukasa, a black mist swallows them. Kou wakes in a room with Tsukasa, who reveals that Nene has been taken by &quot;it&quot; because she tried to take him out. He’s forbidden from leaving the house, adding that Kou can still escape.But Kou refuses to abandon Nene, in case he may not find the way back to rescue her, and rushes into the depths of the house despite the risk of getting trapped. Tsukasa follows, saying that only he can guide Kou through the house, as it is his house.Soon, Kou realizes the house’s true nature. It manifests illusions drawn from one’s desires. Kou first sees Mitsuba, who reminds him of his promise to let him stay by his side forever as an apparition. Kou resists the temptation and presses on to find Nene. Finally, he encounters his late mother. Tsukasa knows his deepest wish is for his mother to return, and tempts him with an escape route.Young Amane and Tsukasa (Image via Lerche)Choosing it will bring his mother back in exchange for Nene. Realizing that Tsukasa has been spying on his desires, Kou asks him about his own. This brings a flashback to Tsukasa’s childhood. His brother, Amane, suffered from an incurable illness. However, with only a month left, he miraculously survived. As the twins celebrate their fourth birthday, Tsukasa is lured by a voice.It’s soon revealed that he made a deal with this entity to cure Amane in exchange for a price, himself. Now the thing asks for the price, and Tsukasa prepares to sacrifice himself. He’s about to leap into a hole, but hears Amane calling out to him. Content that his wish came true, Tsukasa bids him farewell, and when Amane enters the room, his twin has already vanished.The ending scenes return to the present as Tsukasa tells Kou that his wish has already been granted, which is why he can never leave the red house.What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21? Kou sees Mitsuba's illusion (Image via Lerche)Episode 20 unveils key facts about Hanako and Tsukasa's past and their ties to the cursed red house. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 is poised to delve deeper into the house's curse and the mysterious entity that grants wishes in exchange for sacrifices. The next episode continues to explore Hanako and Tsukasa's history while centering on Kou's struggle to overcome the house's deceptions. Viewers can expect to see how he'll rescue Nene, or if he chooses to sacrifice her instead. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21 may also reveal if Teru and Akane step in to aid their efforts.