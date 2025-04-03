  • home icon
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 03, 2025 10:30 GMT
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 is set to premiere on April 6, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST. The first episode will mainly introduce Oguri Cap, her trainer Jou Kitahara, and her various classmates from the Kasamatsu Training Center.

The series will feature a few cameos from the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby series, with Symboli Rudolf appearing in later chapters. Ultimately, it will depict Oguri Cap's journey from a rookie to a renowned horse girl.

Disclaimer: This article contains slight spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 release date and time

youtube-cover
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 will premiere on April 6, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST and will introduce Oguri Cap, the protagonist of the spin-off series. The series will span two cours, beginning with the Spring 2025 season, and will include a short break between the cours.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time03:30 amSundayApril 6, 2025
Pacific Time12:30 amSundayApril 6, 2025
British Summer Time08:30 amSundayApril 6, 2025
Central European Summer Time09:30 amSundayApril 6, 2025
Australian Central Time05:00 pmSundayApril 6, 2025
India Standard Time01:00 pmSundayApril 6, 2025
Philippine Standard Time03:30 pmSundayApril 6, 2025
Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1?

TBS, BS11, and AT-X will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 on Japanese television, with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese viewers. For English-speaking fans, the episode will be available for streaming on Netflix and Anime Digital Network.

Everything to know about Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)
Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray will directly adapt the spin-off manga of the same name. The entire series will follow Oguri Cap from her time as a trainee at Kasamatsu Academy all the way to her rise to stardom.

The earlier episodes will emphasize Oguri's challenges, which shaped her exceptional work ethic. The main focus of cour 1 will be Oguri Cap's journey to the Central, showcasing the combined growth of Jou Kitahara and Oguri Cap.

Jou Kitahara as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)
Jou Kitahara as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

The series is animated by Cygames Pictures, with Takehiro Miura and Yuuki Itou as directors, while Atsushi Komori, Yousuke Fukumoto, and Akira Takata are the chief animation directors.

Oguri Cap will be voiced by Tomoyo Takayanagi, who previously voiced Wakana Gojou from My Dress-Up Darling season 1. Meanwhile, Katsuyuki Konishi, the voice of Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer, will voice Jou Kitahara. The series will primarily feature Oguri alongside characters from the original spin-off manga.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 will introduce a rookie named Oguri Cap, who has just enrolled at the Kasamatsu Training Academy. This episode will build up to Oguri's eventual debut and induction into Central, with Jou Kitahara as her trainer. The spin-off manga currently has over 100 chapters, so episode 1 will set the pace and expectations for the series as a whole.

Quick Links

