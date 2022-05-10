Which Demon Slayer characters are you, based on your MBTI

Since its debut as an anime series, Demon Slayer has been a great success with the shonen community. Characters in Demon Slayer exhibit their Myers-Briggs personality types in various unusual and exciting ways, making it simple to identify which type each character belongs to. Instead of guessing, let’s see where these traits go within the MBTI framework. Demon Slayer has characters with various MBTI types, and this list, though not exclusive, does feature some of them. Let us know in the comments who you got as your MBTI sibling.

Your Demon Slayer match, based on your MBTI type

INFP-Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri, like other INFPs, is a gentle soul who treats everyone with kindness and compassion. However, like the other pillars, she is merciless to demons. As someone who cares deeply for Tanjiro and Nezuko, she does not want to see them suffer.

Mitsuri's blades are long, thin, and flexible, like an urumi made from a single stainless steel sheet. Because of Kanroji's lightning-fast attacks and remarkable flexibility, she can easily take down her adversaries.

ISFP- Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

ISFPs like Zenitsu are kind, patient caregivers who enjoy the actual reality and find pleasure in life's simple pleasures. They are adaptable and unpretentious, and they relish life's surprises by going with the flow. Zenitsu, an ISFP, may be difficult to understand since he is quiet and unpretentious. The ISFP, however, is pleasant and willing to share the numerous experiences of their life with individuals who know them well.

ENFJ- Tanjiro kamado

Tanjiro is often regarded as having compassionate eyes because of his inherent goodness. Tanjiro best represents the ENFJ personality type. As an ENFJ, Tanjiro's ability to interact and connect with others is perhaps his most noteworthy attribute. To persuade Kanao to open up to him, he had to break past her emotional defenses and identify with demons.

ENTJ- Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is renowned for its villain, Muzan, the show's primary adversary. Most ENTJ types make excellent villains, as shown in several anime. Muzan is another well-known ENTJ character from the world of anime. The monotonous look on Muzan's face and his dictatorial demeanor define him as a cold-hearted, cunning, and deceiving individual.

To entice demons into partaking in his schemes, he exploits his remarkable abilities as a steady source of confidence. In terms of sheer might, he is the most formidable adversary in the series. Muzan's self-consciousness is hidden behind a thick coating of overconfidence and vanity.

ISTJ- Obanai Iguro

Describing Iguro's character as an ISTJ personality type would be an understatement. ISTJs prefer having everything in its proper place, whether it's their personal space, profession, loved ones, or pursuits. They put a high priority on tradition and devotion to themselves and others. ISTJs are well known for being both ethical and practical. To achieve their objectives, they adopt a systematic approach.

ISFJ- Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

We observe Nezuko's personality flourish as she learns new techniques for surviving and living as a demon. Memory loss and altered brain functioning are factored into her new form. "The Defender" or "The Protector" is a fitting moniker for the ISFJ personality. People with ISFJ characters are recognized for being responsible and reserved. Nezuko will aptly attack anyone who poses a threat since safeguarding Tanjiro is her utmost priority.

INFJ- Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei is a highly pious person, and he often prays for individuals and circumstances that make him unhappy. The INFJ has a unique outlook on life, marked by intense introspection and vivid imagination. With a modest, moral kind of humanism, their inner vision and personal beliefs are always at the forefront of their decisions.

Gyomei is kind and sensitive, regularly breaking down in tears in various scenarios. Even though he is compassionate, he is pretty objective and skeptical of others, particularly children. Regardless of what others think, he will never mistrust them if someone embraces him.

ESTP- Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Tengen has an ESTP personality type, which means he's an "artistic" type. The ESTP possesses a fantastic sense of humor and enjoys making others smile. Many times, people don't understand how over-the-top their imaginations can be. They require a framework for their daily routines. Even though they tend to act on the spur of the moment, these individuals are very imaginative and always come up with new ideas. They're often referred to as someone who's a bit of a chameleon but in a good manner.

ENTP- Hairo

Hairo's anger management troubles are so severe that he can legit be termed as "suicidal," Further aggravating things, he shoots himself to get it under control. Most likely, he died due to being subjected to heinous treatment as a Shinsengumi member. As seen by his reverence for Kyojuro's swordsmanship before his death, his near-constant rage is tempered with humility. Another characteristic of ENTPs is a tendency towards procrastination and a lack of organizational skills, which are evident in Hairo’s demeanor.

INTP- Giyu Tomioka

Giyu, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Logicians like Giyu scrutinize everything they encounter, from scientific findings to the actions of others in their immediate vicinity. Because of this, they have an uncanny ability to see causal links that others would ignore.

Like Giyu, the INTP's unwavering imagination enables them to develop unique, counterintuitive concepts that most people wouldn't even think about. Logicians may not be able to implement all of these ideas, but their eagerness to think creatively may lead to some groundbreaking discoveries.

INTJ- Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu is among the most challenging characters in the series to put in a particular type. Her outward appearance suggests that she is upbeat and kind, and she usually sporting a friendly grin. On the surface, she seems to be a kind and thoughtful person. She uses her pleasant appearance to mimic her sister, who was slain by demons. Real Shinobu is abrasive, calculating, and harsh. When it comes to demolishing demonic influence in society, she's entirely motivated by her vision, contemplating long-term and big-picture consequences.

ESTJ- Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi, as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Ufotable)

Sanemi values order and efficiency, and his aggression towards Nezuko stemmed from his belief that all demons were a menace to civilization. The Wind Hashira is terrible at making first impressions. While laughing maniacally and repeatedly stabbing Nezuko, he seemed to be on the verge of psychosis. However, it became clear to the audience that he was a decent person with an ESTP personality type as time went on.

ESFJ- Enmu

Known for his evil tendencies and penchant for torturing others, Enmu's preferred form of punishment in Demon Slayer is to induce blissful slumber before converting it into an unbearable nightmare. When he tormented others, he found pleasure in the faces they made as they writhed in pain. ESFJs are generally accepting, but they don't respond to situations with an open mind. Like an ENTJ controlling strategic action, an ENFJ may command emotional appeal. To begin with, Enmu had to rely on Ni to figure out why Muzan would welcome him even though they had only had a few brief interactions. To persuade Muzan to trust him, he utilized Fe, making a meaningful plea to illustrate where his heart was.

ENFP- Toko Agatsuma

Toko has a tense relationship with her younger brother Yoshiteru in Demon Slayer. She constantly chastises Yoshiteru for his misbehavior and then berates him again when he fails to finish his schoolwork.

When Toko spends time with her friend Kanata, she immediately becomes soft and pleasant, a feature shared by ENFPs, especially when Kanata complements her. When she interrupts Kanata's conversation with Toko, Toko is still enraged with her brother.

ISTP- Father spider demon

For some reason, the Father Spider Demon, like the ISTP, seems remarkably committed to his family's safety when confronted by Inosuke and Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. When it came to playing Rui's "father," he seemed highly committed. In the past, he frequently stabbed and physically tortured his "wife" without ever revealing his motives for doing so since she was weaker than they had initially imagined.

ESFP- Karaku

Hantengu's clone Karaku was the most laid-back and mellow of the lot. He didn't take the fight against Genya, Nezuko, and Tanjiro seriously. Instead, he praised them frequently and only had an interest in fresh experiences from the combat, which is typical of an ESFP's destructive trait of being disinterested in repetitive activities. When Genya shot him, he professed delight at the novel feeling, saying it was the very first occasion he'd ever been harmed in this way.

Edited by Suchitra