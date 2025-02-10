Zenshu episode 6: Natsuko learns the value of teamwork as the Nine Soldiers secure a decisive victory

Zenshu episode 6, titled Change, premiered in Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. This episode saw Natsuko Hirose finally realizing that she doesn't have to do everything by herself, as she slowly starts to trust her teammates' strength.

This leads to the Nine Soldiers securing a decisive victory against a powerful Void monster they had lost to in last week's episode. The episode also saw Justice, a former member of the Nine Soldiers, coming to his allies' aid and helping them put down the Void monster to secure the future of the Last Town.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Zenshu episode 6: Natsuko takes a backseat in battle following her first loss

Zenshu episode 6 opening events

Natsuko, as seen in the opening moments of Zenshu episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 6 started off with a scene from the original A Tale of Perishing movie, where the Nine Soldiers banded together to defeat a powerful Void monster. It ended with Luke Braveheart fist-bumping Justice the Dragon, a scene mirrored later at the episode's end. After this, the focus of the episode returned to the current reality.

Instead of continuing from where the previous episode left off, Zenshu episode 6 saw Natsuko and the rest of her team reviewing the events of their first defeat against the Void monster. After Natsuko's creation failed to cut down the Void, Luke and his team tried to bring it down. However, the Void evaded their attacks, got past their defenses, and solidified itself to the Tower that held the last Soul Future.

As for Natsuko, she was visibly frustrated after her first loss, and once again resorted to her old ways of handling everything herself. Luke, obviously frustrated with Natsuko's behavior, expressed his annoyance at her recklessness. Following this, he stormed off, leaving Natsuko and the rest of his team behind.

Zenshu episode 6: Luke meets Justice while QJ makes Natsuko realize the value of teamwork

Natsuko and Memmeln, as seen in episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Shortly after he stormed off, Luke was seen sitting by himself at a place presumably not far from his base. A few moments later, Justice arrived at the scene and decided to sit next to Luke and strike up a conversation.

Apparently, Justice was aware of the Last Town's current predicament, as he questioned Luke about their bleak odds against the Voids. On the other hand, Luke was determined to win the upcoming battle at any cost. However, he lost his composure the moment Justice asked him about Natsuko. Luke was visibly angry at Natsuko's reckless behavior, as he went on and on complaining about her.

At the same time, he was also concerned about her relationship with Justice. Seeing Natsuko get close with Justice still bothers him, to the point that Luke almost asks him about their "adult relationship."

After Luke stormed off again, the scene shifted to Natsuko drinking alone at the town bar. QJ arrived at the scene shortly afterward and showed her footage of Memmeln and Unio helping an unconscious Natsuko recover from her wounds. QJ told Natsuko not to think she was defeating the Voids all by herself, causing her to reflect on her actions.

Zenshu episode 6: Natsuko and the Nine Soldiers prepare for battle

Natsuko Hirose, as seen in episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Realizing the error of her ways, Natsuko decided to trust in her teammates for once. The following day, she declared she wanted to listen to their plan for defeating the Voids. Memmeln interjected, claiming that while she believed that their victories so far were all thanks to Natsuko, she nevertheless wanted her to stop acting all by herself and believe in her allies' strength.

As such, the Nine Soldiers were on the same page once again. Meanwhile, Prophet Baobab and the Mayor were seen making preparations for evacuating the citizens of the Last Town, which would soon turn into a battlefield.

Following this, the Nine Soldiers were seen discussing their strategy for defeating the Void Monster stuck to the town Tower. While they prepared for their upcoming battle, elsewhere, Justice was seen reflecting on his past battles alongside his former allies. Upon remembering the bond he once shared with Luke, he made up his mind to help the Nine Soldiers in the upcoming battle.

Zenshu episode 6: Natsuko plays a supporting role as Luke lands the final strike

Luke Braveheart, as seen in Zenshu episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

As the Nine Soldiers approached the Tower, Natsuko again noticed the owl-like creature from the previous episode. It warned her that her efforts were useless, foreshadowing a possible grim future.

The focus of the episode then shifted to the highly anticipated battle. The Void monster emerged as a giant centipede this time and swiftly overwhelmed the Nine Soldiers with blinding speed. It even managed to devour Memmeln and QJ in the blink of an eye. On the other hand, Unio broke his horn in the attack, which rendered him unfit for aerial combat.

As for Luke, he wasted no time in attacking the Void. However, his strikes had no effect, as the Void's exterior was almost impenetrable. While Luke and Unio engaged the Void in combat, Natsuko, for the first time in the anime, took a backseat in the battle and used her powers to support Luke and Unio. She drew a perpetual flight of stairs to allow them to fight the Void on equal footing. However, when they got out of the range of her eyesight, Natsuko found it difficult to support them.

Fortunately, Justice arrived just in the nick of time. Natsuko commanded him to carry her, along with her desk, on his back, which he reluctantly agreed to. Although he could no longer fly like he used to, Justice gave it his all and carried Natsuko to the top, while she continued to draw the stairway to give Luke and Unio the support they needed.

Zenshu episode 6 closing moments

Natsuko as seen in the closing moments of Zenshu episode 6 (image via MAPPA)

Since Unio couldn't fly anymore, he kicked Luke all the way up to the head of the Void. At the same time, Memmeln used her magic to escape from the Void's mouth with QJ and froze it in place, allowing Luke to land the final strike and slice the Void in two.

After the hard-fought battle finally came to an end, a bunch of children arrived to ask Justice and Luke for autographs. As for Luke, he was glad to have his ally by his side, albeit he was visibly concerned about Justice's wings. As Luke carried an exhausted Natsuko in his arms once again, Zenshu episode 6 reached a satisfying conclusion.

