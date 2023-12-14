MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 14, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has two brand new prompts, which could make for a very difficult time. These position-based queries have been introduced today and they combine with plenty of teams to make for a potentially challenging entry. Fortunately, we've got you covered down below.

Which players have played for Cubs and Angels?

John Lackey played for both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels. He is joined by Jim Edmonds, Andrelton Simmons, Andrew Romine, Matt Duffy and Jonathan Villar.

Which players have played for Cubs and Tigers?

Javier Baez played for the Cubs and Tigers

Javier Baez played for the Cubs and Detroit Tigers. This is also true of Michael Fulmer, Tucker Barnhart, Daniel Norris, Austin Romine, Derek Holland and Nick Castellanos.

Which Cubs have played shortstop once?

Javier Baez has played shortstop for the Cubs. You can also use Ernie Banks, Ryne Sandberg, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Kris Bryant and Starlin Castro.

Which players have played for Royals and Angels?

Martin Maldonado played for both the Kansas City Royals and the Angels. Zack Greinke, Matt Duffy, Joe Blanton, Trevor Cahill, Brett Phillips and Ervin Santana have as well.

Which players have played for Royals and Tigers?

Johnny Damon played for both the Royals and Tigers during his career. So did Joakim Soria, Wily Peralta, Carlos Pena, Omar Infante, Brayan Pena and Jason Smith.

Which Royals have played shortstop once?

Adalberto Mondesi has played shortstop for the Royals. You can also use Bobby Witt Jr., George Brett, Nicky Lopez, Alex Gordon and Hanser Alberto.

Which catchers have played for the Angels?

Martin Maldonado has caught for the Angels. So have Bengie Molina, Taylor Ward, Matt Thaiss, Kurt Suzuki, Austin Romine, Brian Downing and Mike Napoli.

Which catchers have played for the Tigers?

Austin Romine has caught for the Tigers. You can also use Victor Martinez, Rudy York, Bill Freehan, Carson Kelly, Eric Haase, Grayson Greiner and Tucker Barnhart.

Which catchers have played shortstop?

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played both catcher and shortstop at least once each. He is joined by other players, including Josh Donaldson, Eduardo Escobar, Russell Martin and Dave Roberts.

