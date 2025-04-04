Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Walker Buehler, Justin Verlander, and more for April 4, 2025

There are 28 MLB games today, which means there are 56 starting pitchers set to go. That means the starters will probably record quite a few strikeouts. It's your job to determine which starters and how many they'll get based on an over/under line.

With so many lines, nearly the maximum possible, it's difficult to hone in on which ones make the most sense. Fortunately, we've got you covered to that end with some of the best bets from DraftKings.

MLB best strikeout prop bets April 4

5) Jack Flaherty: Under 6.5 -135

Jack Flaherty won't get to seven strikeouts (Imagn)

Jack Flaherty has a 22.7% K rate this season, which is respectable but below average. He does, however, for his career average over 10 strikeouts per nine innings, which is a solid mark. Even though he's facing the Chicago White Sox, a team that lost 121 games in 2024, take the under. He's not an overwhelming strikeout pitcher and the line is high.

4) Walker Buehler: Over 4.5 +125 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Walker Buehler is today's bold prediction (Credits: Imagn)

Walker Buehler is today's bold prediction. His line is very low, but he's not been much of a strikeout pitcher of late. A 14.3% K rate in 2025 doesn't suggest he's back to striking out a lot of hitters, either. In the last three years, his K/9 has declined and has been below nine. Nevertheless, the line is low, so take the over today against the St. Louis Cardinals.

3) Justin Verlander: Over 5.5 +115 (Safest pick of the day)

Justin Verlander is the safest pick of the day (Credits: Imagn)

Justin Verlander is today's safest bet even though the odds disagree and the line is not all that low. The San Francisco Giants ace is far from the dominant strikeout pitcher he once was, but he can still turn back the clock every once in a while. Today, he's facing the Seattle Mariners, a team that struck out quite a bit in 2024 and hasn't been great in 2025. Take the over.

2) Max Fried: Under 5.5 -110

Take the under on Max Fried (Credits: Imagn)

Max Fried is on the mound for the New York Yankees, and he languished a bit in his first start. He is facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, which isn't exactly a good offense. Still, he's not an overwhelming strikeout guy (career 8.78 K/9), and the line isn't that low. Take the under even if the matchup is enticing.

1) Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Under 5.5 +120

Take the under on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Credits: Imagn)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a blistering 34.7% K rate this season. For his short MLB career, he's averaging nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings. He's a strikeout pitcher, but he is facing a good offense in the Philadelphia Phillies. They won't strike out as much even though Yamamoto might still have a good outing. Take the under for the Los Angeles Dodgers starter today.

