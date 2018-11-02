×
Cavs 'acting' coach Drew says progress in contract talks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    02 Nov 2018, 04:02 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers "acting" coach Larry Drew said contract negotiations with the team are "going forward in a positive direction."

Drew wants the Cavs to restructure his contract if he's going to become the team's interim coach this season following firing of Tyronn Lue, who was dismissed Sunday. Cleveland snapped a six-game losing streak and got its first win on Tuesday under Drew.

Before Thursday's game against Denver, the 60-year-old Drew said the sides have made some progress. Drew wanted some guarantees from the Cavs as they get deeper into a rebuilding season.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said he's not getting involved in talks and will let general manager Koby Altman handle Drew's situation. Gilbert said he's "confident they will get it worked out between the two of them."

Drew has a 10-1 record over the past two seasons while Cleveland's head coach.

The Cavs want to develop younger players like rookie guard Collin Sexton and forward Cedi Osman this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
