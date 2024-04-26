Jordan Brand pulls off arguably their most epic campaign wrapping Luka Doncic's '68 Camaro in $130 Luka 3 colorway 

Luka Doncic's latest Luka 3 sneakers have generated quite the buzz. As a result, the Jordan brand wrapped the Dallas Mavericks superstar's car in a Midnight Racer theme, the same as the sneakers' latest colorway.

Here's a quick look at their latest campaign.

Doncic admitted that his latest range of signature basketball shoes was inspired by his car collection and one of them was his '68 Camaro. His love for American Muscle saw the brand devise the innovative campaign to unveil the shoes.

“Sometimes after games, I just drive — it helps me think clearly,” said Doncic. “This shoe is inspired by that. Makes me feel calm, focused … ready for whatever’s next."

For those who want to see what the colorway looks like:

The Luka 3 is set to hit the market in July and will be priced at $130 (via Sports Illustrated). The upcoming iteration is built off the performance benefits of its predecessor, the Luka 2. It features a full-length cushion 3.0 foam material. The midsole focuses on durability.

The sneaker will be released with five colorways:

The Midnight Racer - July 5

Photo Finish - July 11

Blurred Vision - July 30

Fundamental - August 13

Motorsport - September 3

In addition to the car theme, the Luka 3 also pays homage to Luka Doncic's country. The number "77" is featured on the medial side of each shoe. "Sedeminsedemdeset" stands for 77 in Slovenian, which is also on the shoe.

Jordan Brand design director explains the concept of Luka Doncic's signature Luka 3

Luka Doncic's latest signature shoe and his Camaro have been in focus ever since it was revealed that one of the colorways of the Luka 3 was inspired by his '68 classic. According to Jordan's David Cin, Jordan’s Senior Design Director:

“He was getting into American muscle cars, and that was really interesting to us. He went from growing up in the Balkans in Slovenia to living in Madrid, Spain with a Porsche, to now coming to America in Dallas, eating steaks, dressing like a cowboy, and getting these giant American classic cars.”

NBA insider Marc Stein reported last year that the Mavs guard has inked a five-year deal with the brand and his contract runs through 2029.

On the season front, Luka Doncic is one of the MVP finalists alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. The 5x NBA All-Star led the regular season with 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. The Mavericks and the LA Clippers are tied 1-1 in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

