"Hands in his pockets": Darvin Ham faces fans and analysts' collective wrath as Lakers fail to make adjustments and go 0-3

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was lambasted on social media after the Purple and Gold blew their third straight game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The Lakers fell 112-105 and are on the brink of elimination. They find themselves in the same predicament they were in during the Western Conference Finals against the same foe from last season.

Ham, who has copped criticism for his questionable rotations and adjustments throughout the season, was at the forefront for the same again.

Fans and analysts minced no words when they called out the head coach for his head-scratching decisions. Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf took to X to share his thoughts.

"Mike Malone continues to challenge every iffy call and I continue to be annoyed that Darvin chilled with his hands in his pockets on the Murray bump at the end of game 2."

This was followed by irate fans.

NBA fans were miffed at Darvin Ham's adjustments in Game 3

Some of Ham's tactics were baffling at best when he assigned Austin Reaves to defend a larger forward in Michael Porter Jr.

The first four minutes of the fourth quarter didn't feature LA's best-starting lineup, which included D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, and the lack of required personnel on both ends of the floor saw the Nuggets extend their lead to double-digits.

LA trailing 0-3 and another loss in Game 4 will bring the curtains down to their 2023–24 season.

Darvin Ham is likely to return as LA Lakers head coach next season

Darvin Ham will most likely return as the head coach for his third season, irrespective of how the team finishes in the ongoing playoffs.

According to Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin, Ham will have another chance as LA's front office will likely run it back with the defense-first coach. In his two seasons with the Purple and Gold, Ham has led the Lakers to the playoffs in both editions, with one of them including a WCF finish.

"So, don't the messenger, but I've been asking around and that vast majority of people I've spoken to think Darvin Ham will be back next year, even if the Lakers lose in the first round," Irwin tweeted.

LA has already been pegged to make a beeline for a major player next season with Kyrie Irving, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell already linked to the franchise.

If Darvin Ham indeed returns for a third year, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the head coach and the players unfolds for the third consecutive edition.

