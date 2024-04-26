IN PHOTOS: LaMelo Ball and Puma drop fiery lifestyle shoe inspired by Y2K skate culture

After releasing three signature basketball shoes with Puma, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has collaborated with the brand again for an off-court shoe. Inspired by the 90s and early 2000s skate culture, Melo and Puma's design team collaborated to craft the Puma LaFrance 'Amour.'

The lifestyle shoe is named after Ball's streetwear brand, LaFrance, and the vibrant red color is an ode to Melo's desire to stand out.

"What better way to stand out than to drop the first shoe dipped in red patent leather," said LaFrance's designer Noah Bice. "Most importantly, Melo loved it, so we called it 'Amour.'"

The shoes feature a leather overlay on the upper with circular cut-outs at the quarter, exposing the underlying mesh that grabs the laces. With slight embroidery along the tip, the kicks also feature circular protrusions engraved with Melo motifs. These include "1 of 1," "Not From Here" and the LaFrance logo.

The Puma LaFrance Amour has 'LaFrance' and 'Puma' written on the outsole of its right and left shoe, respectively.

The shoes will be released on May 17th and be available on Puma's official website, app and other select retailers for $120. Alongside the LaFrance kicks, matching apparel is also expected to be released, including graphic t-shirts, mesh tank tops, shorts and track pants.

Puma collaborates with KidSuper on LaMelo Ball's signature kicks

All kicks in LaMelo Ball's signature line are designed to make a unique fashion statement combined with performance. The same ideology is seen with the Puma x KidSuper collaboration on Ball's MB.03 kicks for a limited-edition colorway.

The founder of KidSuper, Colm Dillane, adds an artistic spin to Ball's third signature shoes. The shoes feature a bubble gum pink base and bursts of vibrant blue. Dillane delivers a unique and bold aesthetic with playful abstract human face elements printed all over the shoe.

Despite missing the latter part of the 2023-24 NBA season, Ball geared up in the Puma x KidSuper MB.03 kicks during practice.

The unique iteration does not compromise the MB.03 kicks' performance ability. They feature a nitro foam-infused midsole for impact protection, a TPU heel counter for stability and a high abrasion rubber outsole for traction.

The Puma x KidSuper MB.03 kicks will be released on May 9th. They will be available on Puma's official website, app, the Puma NYC Flagship store and other select retailers.

