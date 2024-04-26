Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 25, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3

Fresh off a miraculous comeback in Game 2, the Denver Nuggets invade downtown Los Angeles to try and make it 3-0 against the LA Lakers. Jamal Murray’s fallaway buzzer-beater over Anthony Davis enabled the defending champs to eke out a 101-99 win two nights ago. Denver hoped to extend its mastery over LeBron James and Co when they battled again at Crypto.com Arena.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 29 15 3 1 0 2 12-18 0-1 5-6 +3 Michael Porter Jr. 20 10 3 0 0 2 8-16 2-6 2-2 0 Nikola Jokic 24 15 9 1 0 3 9-13 0-1 6-7 +2 Jamal Murray 22 5 9 0 1 4 8-21 1-6 5-6 +5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 5 2 1 2 0 2 2-7 1-5 0-0 0 Peyton Watson 2 1 0 0 2 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 +9 Justin Holiday 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-4 0-0 +2 Reggie Jackson 5 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 Christian Braun 5 2 1 0 0 0 2-5 0-2 1-1 +6 Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - - De'Andre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther DNP - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 33 15 3 1 0 2 14-23 0-0 5-7 -2 Rui Hachimura 5 2 1 0 0 1 2-4 1-2 0-2 -12 LeBron James 26 6 9 2 1 3 12-20 1-6 1-2 -6 D'Angelo Russell 0 3 2 1 1 1 0-7 0-6 0-0 -6 Austin Reaves 22 5 3 4 0 0 8-17 2-5 4-4 -2 Taurean Prince 7 1 2 0 0 0 3-7 1-4 0-0 -2 Spencer Dinwiddie 8 2 3 0 0 0 3-8 0-3 2-2 +5 Gabe Vincent 4 4 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt DNP - - - - - - - - - Max Lewis DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaxson Hayes DNP - - - - - - - - - Max Christie DNP - - - - - - - - -

Like in Games 1 and 2, the LA Lakers had another impressive start to open the showdown in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis, after attempting just one shot in the fourth quarter two nights ago, was very aggressive. Together with LeBron James, they led the home team to a 33-23 advantage after the first 12 minutes passed.

The Denver Nuggets obliged by following the same script, starting their groove in the second quarter. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon turned the complexion of the game with their play on both ends of the court. The visitors won the quarter 26-20 to trail 53-49 as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The third quarter was when the Nuggets showed their championship mettle, which started on the defensive side. They methodically pulled away from the Lakers by blotting the lights out of LA's shooters. When those shots failed to go in, the hosts began pounding the ball inside, which the Nuggets handled with gusto.

The Denver Nuggets 34-22 edge in the said period over the LA Lakers gave them an 83-75 advantage with a full quarter to play. Aaron Gordon had his best showing of the series with 12 minutes more to go to give the visitors a big lift.

With the fans at Crypto.com Arena urgently egging the Lakers on, the home team mounted a couple of mini-runs in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets were in trouble for a few consecutive possessions before expertly righting the ship.

The LA Lakers' chances of mounting a huge comeback failed as Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic snuffed almost every threat. Whether it was dictating plays, screening for teammates, or rolling to the basket, he was on a different level.

The Lakers got close toward the end as the Nuggets were a little bit sloppy with their execution. Aaron Gordon made crucial free throws to keep LA at arm's length. The Mile City team eventually settled the score at 112-105 for a 3-0 lead in the series and brought back painful memories to Laker Nation.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray 3-pointers tonight

D'Angelo Russell went back to his usually inept shooting when facing the Denver Nuggets. He misfired all six of his 3-point attempts in Game 3. LeBron James, who had been shooting well for nearly the entire season, also slumped to a 1-for-6 line. Austin Reaves ended up making two of five tries from the same range.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray weren't as aggressive launching from deep as the LA Lakers' trio. "The Joker" took one shot and missed it while Murray finished 1-for-6.

