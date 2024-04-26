"Disrespectfully STFU": Lakers fans turn on Kyle Kuzma's cheeky tweet after 0-3 deficit to Nuggets

After the LA Lakers fell 112-105 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 to go down 3-0 in the first-round playoff series, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma took to X to allegedly mock his former team. Kuzma shared a cheeky tweet allegedly highlighting the Lakers trading him in 2021 after their 2020 championship run.

"Backkkk dennn they didn’t wantttt mee," Kyle Kuzma tweeted.

Lakers fans were not having it and responded to Kyle Kuzma, calling him out for his drawbacks while he was with the team.

"Disrespectfully STFU, you played like ass against Denver too & also in 2021 playoffs," a fan replied.

Fans highlighted Kyle Kuzma's poor performances in the 2021 playoff run, which eventually led to the Lakers trading him to the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

"We ain’t forget what you and KCP did against the Suns when LeBron needed yall help in 2021. YOU’RE ASS don’t forget that," a fan said.

"Look at your shooting percentages in the 2020 playoff run and the 2021 playoffs and you’ll see why you were traded," a fan said.

"We kind of still don’t want you. Can’t have you taking 30 shots for 22 points," a fan said.

The Lakers were defeated 4-2 by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. In the six games, Kyle Kuzma averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists with a field-goal percentage of 29.2%, including 17.4% from beyond the arc.

Lakers nearing second consecutive playoff sweep by Denver Nuggets

After being down 3-0 in the first-round playoff series, the LA Lakers are just one loss away from being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs twice in a row. They were previously swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals last year.

The Lakers are also winless against the Nuggets since the end of 2022 and have lost 11 straight games to the reigning NBA champions.

The Lakers seemed defeated by the end of the third quarter of Game 3. After the loss, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that the team needs to do better at staying focused to pull through against the in-form Denver Nuggets.

“We gotta do a better job of staying focused, staying positive through it all,” Ham said. “You have those disappointing moments, we call them disappointment lags, that disappointment can spill over for two, three, four possessions and see that someone makes a mistake, they drop their heads, jog back instead of sprinting back.

"You have to fight through all of that. They’re defending champions for a reason.”

The Lakers will fight to end the losing streak against the Nuggets and avoid elimination in Game 4 on Saturday.

