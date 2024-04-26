“Don’t be a p*ssy”: DL Hughley blasts ‘lionizer’ Stephen A Smith for his Donald Trump take

Throughout his career on television, Stephen A Smith has touched on topics far beyond the world of sports. Some of the NBA analyst's recent political takes led to a harsh response from a well known actor.

While on "BigBoy TV," DL Hughley spoke on something Stephen A Smith said regarding African Americans and former president Donald Trump. Hughley called out the TV star for trying to backtrack on his comments on the two parties being relatable.

"Don't be a p**** and tell me you didn't say it," Hughley said. "You did. You said what you said."

The longtime actor also clapped back at Stephen A claiming to be taken out of context. He feels if that's the case then he should show the full clip to the world.

"If he got taken out of context," Hughley continued. "Show me the thing you said that is different than what I believe you said."

Hughley is a longtime actor and comedian who has appeared in countless movies and shows. One of his biggest hits was "The Hughleys," which ran on TV from 1998-2002. Some other projects he's appeared in include "Inspector Gadget," "Soul Plane" and "Scary Movie 3."

What did Stephen A Smith say in regards to former president Donald Trump?

What DL Hugley was referring to was something Stephen A Smith said during an appearance on Fox News. Mainly, how he agreed with something Donald Trump said regarding himself and the African American community.

As he goes through trial, Trump said he feels African-Americans can relate to him as he feels he's being attacked by the justice system. While on TV, Stephen A. brought these comments back up, and stated that he feels Trump is telling the truth.

"He's hearing that Black folks find him relatable because what he's going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through," Stephen A said. "He wasn't lying. He was telling the truth."

Trump is currently on trial for something that allegedly happened leading up to the 2016 presidential election. He is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents regarding an alleged encounter with adult film acrtess Stormy Daniels.

While he made a name for himself covering professional sports, Stephen A Smith has always kept his sights on something bigger. He's maintained a dream of having a platform where he can discuss issues all over the world, not just sports. Stephen A has that now to a degree with his podcast, where people call in and ask questions.

Nonetheless, Stephen A's recent political comments have not been met kindly by his peers.

