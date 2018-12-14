×
Harden has 50 in triple-double, Rockets beat Lakers 126-111

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    14 Dec 2018, 09:48 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, scoring 11 points during a big fourth-quarter run to lead the Houston Rockets to a 126-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Harden grabbed his 10th rebound with less than 90 seconds left to give him his second triple-double this season and the 37th of his career.

LeBron James finished with 29 points for the Lakers, who had won their previous two games.

It was the first meeting between these teams since Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo got into a fight on Oct. 20 that led to suspensions for both players and Brandon Ingram. There wasn't an altercation this time around in a game where Rondo sat out as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken right hand. But there was a spate of technical fouls late in the third quarter that led to the ejection of Nene.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and San Antonio won its fourth straight, topping Los Angeles for its largest win of the season.

Rudy Gay added 21 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 points and seven assists for San Antonio.

The Spurs held an opponent under 100 points for the third straight game while winning the first four games of a six-game homestand.

Tobias Harris had 17 points for Los Angeles and Danilo Gallinari and Avery Bradley added 15 apiece. The Clippers have lost two straight and four of five.

Associated Press
NEWS
Harden's 50-point triple-double leads Rockets over Lakers
Rockets roll in Melo's debut as Harden, Paul each reach 20
Utah downs Rockets 100-89, Harden leaves game in 4th
What happened to start the Lakers-Rockets brawl?
Harden scores game-high 25 in return for Rockets
Harden scores 29 to lead Rockets past Blazers 111-103
Harden scores 22 points, Rockets beat Nuggets 109-99
Harden scores 25 in return, Rockets top Bulls 96-88
Harden 'not concerned at all' by Rockets' collapse
NBA suspends Ingram, Rondo, Paul in Lakers-Rockets dustup
