LeBron passes Nowitzki for scoring in Lakers loss

News
25   //    28 Oct 2018, 08:53 IST
LeBronJames-cropped
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leapfrogged Dirk Nowitzki for sixth position on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James was 21 points behind Dallas Mavericks great Nowitzki with 31,167 entering Saturday's 110-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

But the 33-year-old and three-time champion passed the Mavericks veteran with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

James – who also surpassed Shaquille O'Neal for sixth on the all-time field goals list – finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds away to the Spurs in San Antonio.

"If he stays healthy, the way he's looking and moving, he has a chance at Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]," Nowitzki told ESPN. "His numbers have been unbelievable. He doesn't seem to slow down. The stuff he was doing last year in year 15 was incredible. If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."

Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Michael Jordan (32,292) are fifth and fourth respectively on the list, with Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) the all-time leader.

James also moved up to fourth on the all-time 30-point games list with his 432nd, still adrift of leader and Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Jordan (562).

 

 

