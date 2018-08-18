Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
R.J. Barrett scores 35 points, Duke beats Toronto 96-60

Associated Press
NEWS
News
111   //    18 Aug 2018, 05:37 IST
AP Image

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — R.J. Barrett scored 35 points in his second hometown exhibition game for Duke, Zion Williamson added 24 and the Blue Devils beat the University of Toronto 96-60 on Friday night in an exhibition game.

The 18-year-old Barrett was 15 of 26 from the field and had nine rebounds.

Barrett and Williamson dazzled the crowd at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre with an array of dunks.

The Blue Devils beat Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night, with Barrett scoring 34 points in his college debut, and will finish the three-game tour in Montreal against McGill on Sunday.

The arena, the home of the G League's Raptors 905, was filled to its 5,400-seat capacity for both games. The crowd Friday included three-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse, Washington Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly, Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban and 10-time NBA all-star David Robinson, whose son, Justin, plays for Duke.

Nikola Paradina led the Varsity Blues with 15 points.

