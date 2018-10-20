×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Warriors coach Kerr: Jerebko 'one of us' after game-winning tip-in

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    20 Oct 2018, 18:18 IST
Jerebko-Jonas-USNews-102018-ftr-getty
Jonas Jerebko and Steph Curry

Jonas Jerebko cemented his place at the Golden State Warriors by scoring a game-winning tip-in against his former team the Utah Jazz on Friday, said head coach Steve Kerr.

The 31-year-old forward, who signed a one-year contract with Golden State in the offseason, put back a missed shot from Kevin Durant with time expiring to lift his team to a 124-123 victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Kerr thinks Jerebko's game-winning play consolidated him as one of the Warriors.

"That's the moment where he's one of us," Kerr said. "Any time you're a new guy with a team, you're trying to make your mark. You do it in practice by going hard. You do it with your work ethic.

"But as soon as you hit a game winner, that pretty much solidifies [your place]."

The Warriors trailed by 16 with five minutes and 36 seconds to play in the third quarter, but came back for the victory after 38 points from Durant and 31 from Stephen Curry.

"It was incredible," Durant said about Jerebko's tip-in. "I'm happy for Jonas. I know that he wanted to come in here and kind of impose his will on the team ... I'm just happy for him that he was able to have that moment."

Jerebko, who averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 74 games for the Jazz last season, was pleased to get one over on his former side.

"I had a great time here," Jerebko said. "So to come back - I said I wanted a win, so it felt great."

The Jazz shot 41.3 percent from three-point range and scored 81 first-half points in the loss.

Omnisport
NEWS
Jerebko, Durant lead Warriors past Jazz 124-123
RELATED STORY
Warriors coach Kerr not expecting fast start from NBA champs
RELATED STORY
Warriors coach Kerr extends contract
RELATED STORY
Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives contract extension
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: 3...
RELATED STORY
Thompson: United States team with five Warriors 'would be...
RELATED STORY
Green expected to play against Lakers in Warriors' final...
RELATED STORY
Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
No surprise, the West title still runs through the Warriors
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us