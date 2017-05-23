Warriors sweep Spurs to reach NBA Finals

Golden State were 129-115 winners against San Antonio on Monday for a 4-0 series victory in the Western Conference finals.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 09:16 IST

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors completed their sweep of the San Antonio Spurs as they advanced to the NBA Finals for a third consecutive season.

The Warriors have not lost a game in the playoffs, improving to 12-0 as they prepare to face either defending champions the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry had 36 points, while Kevin Durant contributed a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds on the road in San Antonio.

Curry & KD filled it up in the 1st half on @espn.



The two All-Stars combined for 36 PTS, 10 REBS, & 4 ASTS in the first two quarters! pic.twitter.com/guDetEFVm4 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2017

However, the result was never really in doubt against the depleted Spurs.

Again, the Spurs were without MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard due to an ankle injury aggravated in game one of the series.

The Spurs had led the Warriors before Leonard exited in the third quarter of that game, and San Antonio never recovered.

San Antonio were also without Danny Lee for the fourth fixture because of a torn patellar tendon in game three.

Veteran Manu Ginobili – in a potential farewell game – posted 15 points for the Spurs.

Kyle Anderson led the Spurs with 20 points from the bench.