All Essence of Aether locations in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies has a long list of items like Essence of Aether that one can loot from the map and utilize for missions and upgrading weapons. These collectibles are contained inside a secure and high-tech cylinder and have Essence samples inside them. You will have to find these canisters as a part of completing the objectives in the Act 2 mission called “Essence of Aether.”

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) offers a fresh sandbox survival experience where you need to fight against zombies in a monster-infested Urzikstan and complete different tasks. It is a great way to gather loot and XP points for your account.

This article will highlight all the locations of Essence of Aether in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find all Essence of Aether containers in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the locations where you can find the Essence of Aether containers in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Hamza Bazaar

Hamza Bazaar in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The first canister you can easily get is located in Hamza Bazaar near the east side of the map. You can head over to the main building present in the middle and identify it by spotting the Deadbolt turret placed on the top. Once you go inside, you can acquire the sample container by picking it up near the cash register.

Rostova Shops

Rostova Shops in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Located toward the southeast of Levin Resort, you will find a cluster of shops inside the second circle. Once you enter these shops, you will find the canister placed near the table on the ground floor of the main building. The building is present toward the south side of the nearby gas station.

Quadri Shopping Center

Quadri Shopping Center in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The third and final sample container can be found near Zaravan City, in the southwest of the map. You have to look around the roundabout present on the roads and spot a small restaurant. The canister will be present on the table counter near the cash register.

Once you have secured all three Essence of Aether, you can head toward the nearest exfil point and call in the helicopter. It is important to note that you should remain vigilant while entering the second location as there could be zombies hiding around in large hordes. Carrying a decoy grenade with you is recommended, as it can be used to lead away the undead with a loud distraction.

Despite the locations being known, you should always have the proper weapons and gear equipped. Since the Act 2 missions will be a bit more difficult than the last ones, playing with a squad is a good way to make sure you do not lose all the loot that you have gathered.

