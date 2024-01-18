All restrictions in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play: Weapons, attachments, equipments, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play will finally be available during Season 1 Reloaded, although it won't be at this patch's launch. As previously announced by Activision, this mode will adopt the standard pro-play rules. This means it will come with various restrictions related to weapons and attachments.
Players who enjoy the competitive aspect of this game will finally be able to enjoy high-stakes with the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play. Detailed below are the restricted weapons, attachments, Killstreak, and equipment in this upcoming ranked mode.
All banned weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play
Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play will ban several weapons in accordance with the Call of Duty League rules. Here's a complete list of the restricted guns:
- Holger 556
- DG-58
- FR 5.56
- MTZ 556
- Longbow
- KV Inhibitor
- Riot Shield
- WSP Stinger
- COR-45
- TYR
- All Battle Rifles
- All Shotguns
- All Marksman Rifles
- All LMGs
- All Launchers
- All MW2 Weapons
All restricted attachments in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play
Aside from the weapons listed above, several attachments have been banned from Ranked Play. These include:
- Muzzle
- All Suppressors
- All Melee Damage Muzzles
- All Silencers
- All Ammunition
- All Lasers
- All Thermal Optics
- All Night Vision Optics
- All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels
- All Fire Rate Triggers
- All Akimbo Grips
- All Aftermarket Parts
- All MW2 Attachments
All banned equipment and Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play
Players should be cautious when creating loadouts for their ranked matches, as some equipment and killstreaks are also restricted. Here's a list of items you cannot use in Ranked Play:
Lethal
- Proximity Mine
- Molotov Cocktail
- C4
- Claymore
- Thermite
- Throwing Knife
- Drill Charge
- Thermobaric
- Throwing Star
- Breacher Drone
Tactical
- Shock Stick
- Decoy Grenade
- Stim
- Snapshot Grenade
- Tear Gas
- Flash Grenade
- EMD Grenade
- Battle Rage
- Scatter Mine
- Smokes (Hardpoint and Control Only)
Field Upgrades
- Tactical Camera
- Inflatable Decoy
- DDOS
- Deployable Cover
- Munitions Box
- Loadout Drop
- Portable Radar
- Tactical Insertion
- Recon Drone
- Smoke Airdrop
- Suppression Mine
- Anti-Armor Rounds
- Heartbeat Sensor
- Comm Scrambler
- Med Box
- A.C.S.
Vests
- Engineer Vest
- Demolition Vest
- CCT Comms Vest
- Overkill Vest
- Gunner Vest
Gloves
- Scavenger Gloves
Gear
- Control Comlink
- Bone Conduction
- Blacklight Flashlight
- L/R Detector
- Threat Identification
- Data Jacker
- Signal Jammer
- Hijacked IFF Strobe
- Ghost T/V Camo
Killstreak Restrictions
- UAV
- Mosquito Drone
- Sam Turret
- Bomb Drone
- Care Package
- Guardian-SC
- Counter UAV
- Cluster Mine
- Precision Airstrike
- SAE
- Mortar Strike
- Overwatch Helo
- Juggernaut Recon
- Wheelson-HS
- VTOL Jet
- Emergency Airdrop
- Advanced UAV
- Chopper Gunner
- Gunship
- Carpet Bomb
- Remote Turret
- SAE
Check out more Call of Duty news and updates at Sportskeeda.
Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more || Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update patch notes || All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded