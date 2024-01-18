All restrictions in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play: Weapons, attachments, equipments, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play will finally be available during Season 1 Reloaded, although it won't be at this patch's launch. As previously announced by Activision, this mode will adopt the standard pro-play rules. This means it will come with various restrictions related to weapons and attachments.

Players who enjoy the competitive aspect of this game will finally be able to enjoy high-stakes with the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play. Detailed below are the restricted weapons, attachments, Killstreak, and equipment in this upcoming ranked mode.

All banned weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

Several weapons are restricted in MW3 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play will ban several weapons in accordance with the Call of Duty League rules. Here's a complete list of the restricted guns:

Holger 556

DG-58

FR 5.56

MTZ 556

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

Riot Shield

WSP Stinger

COR-45

TYR

All Battle Rifles

All Shotguns

All Marksman Rifles

All LMGs

All Launchers

All MW2 Weapons

All restricted attachments in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

Some attachments are restricted in ranked matches (Image via Activision)

Aside from the weapons listed above, several attachments have been banned from Ranked Play. These include:

Muzzle

All Suppressors

All Melee Damage Muzzles

All Silencers

All Ammunition

All Lasers

All Thermal Optics

All Night Vision Optics

All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels

All Fire Rate Triggers

All Akimbo Grips

All Aftermarket Parts

All MW2 Attachments

All banned equipment and Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

Several equipment and killstreaks are disabled in Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Players should be cautious when creating loadouts for their ranked matches, as some equipment and killstreaks are also restricted. Here's a list of items you cannot use in Ranked Play:

Lethal

Proximity Mine

Molotov Cocktail

C4

Claymore

Thermite

Throwing Knife

Drill Charge

Thermobaric

Throwing Star

Breacher Drone

Tactical

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Stim

Snapshot Grenade

Tear Gas

Flash Grenade

EMD Grenade

Battle Rage

Scatter Mine

Smokes (Hardpoint and Control Only)

Field Upgrades

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

DDOS

Deployable Cover

Munitions Box

Loadout Drop

Portable Radar

Tactical Insertion

Recon Drone

Smoke Airdrop

Suppression Mine

Anti-Armor Rounds

Heartbeat Sensor

Comm Scrambler

Med Box

A.C.S.

Vests

Engineer Vest

Demolition Vest

CCT Comms Vest

Overkill Vest

Gunner Vest

Gloves

Scavenger Gloves

Gear

Control Comlink

Bone Conduction

Blacklight Flashlight

L/R Detector

Threat Identification

Data Jacker

Signal Jammer

Hijacked IFF Strobe

Ghost T/V Camo

Killstreak Restrictions

UAV

Mosquito Drone

Sam Turret

Bomb Drone

Care Package

Guardian-SC

Counter UAV

Cluster Mine

Precision Airstrike

SAE

Mortar Strike

Overwatch Helo

Juggernaut Recon

Wheelson-HS

VTOL Jet

Emergency Airdrop

Advanced UAV

Chopper Gunner

Gunship

Carpet Bomb

Remote Turret

SAE

