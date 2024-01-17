All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is game-changing for the weapon meta. Several guns, across classes, have received changes that have altered their current standing in the meta. The Holger 556 Assault Rifle, for instance, had its damage profile improved by 10%, making it more powerful against fully shielded enemies.

But that's just one weapon among many that have received changes. This article will take a closer look at all the weapon nerfs and buffs in the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

According to the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the weapons that have received nerfs and buffs:

Assault Rifle

Holger 556

Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32

M13B

Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25

Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24

Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22

MCW

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20

16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

Damage range benefits reduced by 6%

Velocity benefits reduced by 7%

Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5%

Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%

RB Regal Heavy Stock

Gun kick benefit reduced by 11%

Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5%

Mobility penalties increased by 3%

Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%

Battle Rifle

MTZ 762

Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45

Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42

Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37

Light Machine Gun

Bruen MK9

Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32

Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28

DG LSW

Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33

Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29

Puleymont AMP

Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40

Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36

TAQ Eradicator

Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33

Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25

Submachine Gun

AMR9

Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28

Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25

Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23

ISO 9mm

Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24

Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19

Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16

Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13

Rival-9

Slight reduction in horizontal recoil

MTZ Marauder Stock (Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%)

Striker 9

Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20

Sniper Rifle

KATT-AMR

ZANG-34 Barrel (Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9% and Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%)

All attachment changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Apart from the weapons, the following attachments also received a few changes in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update:

Ammunition

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

Damage Range Benefit increased by 2%

Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%

.410 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12%

Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8%

Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%

Laser

SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5%

Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%

FSS OLE-V Laser

Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2%

Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%

FTAC Grimline Laser

Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%

Verdant Hook Box Laser

Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%

Muzzle

XRK Nightfall Suppressor

Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5%

Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%

Recoil Benefit reduced by 3%

ADS Penalty increased by 7%

Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%

That covers all the weapon changes in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update.

Check out our other Modern Warfare 3 guides:

What to expect from Warzone Season 1 Reloaded || Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded pre-load size || When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 end? || How to unlock TAQ Evolvere LMG in Modern Warfare 3 || How to unlock HRM 9 in Modern Warfare 3