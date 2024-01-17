All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is game-changing for the weapon meta. Several guns, across classes, have received changes that have altered their current standing in the meta. The Holger 556 Assault Rifle, for instance, had its damage profile improved by 10%, making it more powerful against fully shielded enemies.
But that's just one weapon among many that have received changes. This article will take a closer look at all the weapon nerfs and buffs in the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone.
All weapon changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded
According to the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the weapons that have received nerfs and buffs:
Assault Rifle
Holger 556
- Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32
M13B
- Max Damage reduced to 23, down from 25
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Min Damage reduced to 19, down from 22
MCW
- Max Damage increased to 28, up from 24
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 20
16.5” MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Damage range benefits reduced by 6%
- Velocity benefits reduced by 7%
- Hip fire and tac-stance penalty reduced by 5%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
RB Regal Heavy Stock
- Gun kick benefit reduced by 11%
- Horizontal and vertical benefit reduced by 5%
- Mobility penalties increased by 3%
- Sprint to Fire penalty increased by 1%
Battle Rifle
MTZ 762
- Max Damage reduced to 42, down from 45
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 38, down from 42
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 37
Light Machine Gun
Bruen MK9
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 32
- Min Damage reduced to 26, down from 28
DG LSW
- Max Damage reduced to 29, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 27, down from 29
Puleymont AMP
- Max Damage reduced to 38, down from 40
- Min Damage reduced to 34, down from 36
TAQ Eradicator
- Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 33
- Min Damage reduced to 24, down from 25
Submachine Gun
AMR9
- Max Damage increased to 31, up from 28
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 25, up from 23
ISO 9mm
- Max Damage reduced to 21, down from 24
- Near-Mid Damage reduced to 17, down from 19
- Mid Damage reduced to 15, down from 16
- Far-Mid Damage reduced to 12, down from 13
Rival-9
- Slight reduction in horizontal recoil
- MTZ Marauder Stock (Fire aim stability benefit reduced by 5%)
Striker 9
- Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25
- Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20
Sniper Rifle
KATT-AMR
- ZANG-34 Barrel (Damage Range Benefits reduced by 9% and Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%)
All attachment changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded
Apart from the weapons, the following attachments also received a few changes in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update:
Ammunition
.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
- Damage Range Benefit increased by 2%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 19%
.410 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 12%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
12 Gauge Dragon's Breath
- Near-Mid Damage Range reduced by 8%
- Mid Damage Range reduced by 10%
Laser
SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Increased ADS Speed Benefit by 4.5%
- Increased Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
FSS OLE-V Laser
- Reduced the ADS Speed Benefit by 2%
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 4%
FTAC Grimline Laser
- Reduced the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 7%
Verdant Hook Box Laser
- Increased the Sprint to Fire Benefit by 3%
Muzzle
XRK Nightfall Suppressor
- Damage Range Benefit reduced by 5.5%
- Velocity Benefit reduced by 8%
- Recoil Benefit reduced by 3%
- ADS Penalty increased by 7%
- Sprint to Fire Penalty increased by 3%
That covers all the weapon changes in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update.
