All Warzone Mobile Twitch/YouTube viewership rewards: How to unlock, what's included, and more

With the launch of Warzone Mobile, players are eagerly preparing not just for its intense gameplay but also for exclusive rewards. Unlocking them primarily relies on engaging with Warzone Mobile content on Twitch and YouTube. Players must first connect their Twitch or YouTube account with the mobile game to access these drops.

This article aims to explore the process of unlocking these rewards and their contents while providing additional vital information.

Redeeming all Warzone Mobile rewards on Twitch or YouTube

Players can claim their Warzone Mobile rewards on either Twitch or YouTube. However, the former stands out due to its streamlined tracking system, allowing players to monitor their progress effortlessly. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim the rewards:

How to claim the rewards

Watch eligible channels: Tune in to any eligible streams on Twitch or YouTube. Reach required watch time: Ensure that you watch 100% of the required time in any eligible channel to qualify for the rewards. Claim your drops: Once you've met the watch time criteria in Warzone Mobile, you can claim your Drops, which will be accessible within the game.

List of Rewards

The Warzone Mobile Twitch/YouTube viewership rewards offer a diverse range of in-game content that can enhance your gameplay and customization options. Here's a list of all the drops and the respective watch times needed to obtain them:

1) 1 Hour Rank XP Token (15 minutes): Boost your rank progression with this XP token.

2) 1 Hour Weapon XP Token (30 minutes): Level up your weapons faster with this XP token.

3) 1 Hour Battle Pass Token (45 minutes): Accelerate your Battle Pass progression for exclusive rewards.

4) Day Zero Player Card (1 hour): Show off your exclusive Day Zero player card in-game.

5) Day Zero Charm (2 hours): Customize your loadout with this unique Day Zero charm.

6) Day Zero Longbow (3 hours): Equip the Day Zero Longbow for a stylish and powerful weapon option.

7) König - Vapor (4 hours): Unlock the König - Vapor skin to stand out on the battlefield.

The rewards available not only give you an advantage but also bring a touch of personalization to your game's inventory, allowing you to exhibit your accomplishments and unique style within the new and expansive Warzone Mobile universe.

Stay updated on Warzone Mobile's drop schedule to ensure you seize the opportunity to claim your rewards. The current end date is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, at 4:29 GMT. Additionally, it's worth noting that Drops come with a restricted time frame for redemption. Therefore, it's advisable to promptly connect your accounts and redeem your rewards to avoid missing out on these valuable perks.