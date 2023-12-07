All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 1

Season 1 of Warzone has introduced several weapon changes. Although the game shares its arsenal with Modern Warfare 3, some weapons will behave quite differently in the battle royale title. Gunplay, in general, has also received plenty of changes. For instance, players will now always be able to use a pistol underwater even if they don't have one equipped.

But that's not all. There are a host of other updates that could alter gameplay completely. That said, in this article, we look at all such changes in the first seasonal update for Warzone.

What are all the weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 1?

Season 1 of Warzone has seen quite a few changes when it comes to weapons and the damages dealt by them. The recent patch notes state the following:

Sniper Damage

KATT AMR will one shot to the head at any distance.

Riot Shield

The Riot shield slows movement when it is equipped as the player’s Secondary and is on their back.

Launcher Damage

All launchers have been adjusted in regards to their damage and interaction with vehicles. This includes:

Most launchers will destroy lighter vehicles in one shot.

The RPG-7, PILA, and STRELA-P will destroy most medium-sized vehicles in two shots.

The JOKR will destroy almost all vehicles in one shot.

The RGL-80 and the STRELA-P will not cause most vehicles to explode immediately.

The PILA will not cause most medium and larger vehicles to explode immediately.

The RPG-7 and the JOKR will cause most vehicles to explode immediately.

Apart from these weapon adjustments, the Season 1 update for the battle royale title has introduced several changes pertaining to gunplay. The section below covers them in detail.

All gunplay adjustments in Warzone Season 1

The following are all the gunplay adjustments in Warzone Season 1:

Locational damage modifiers adjusted

In the most recent patch, the locational damage multipliers have been balanced. Previously, a bullet shot to the arms would deal less damage when compared to a bullet shot to the chest. This modifying factor is now adjusted to allow for a more consistent experience.

This means that a bullet shot to the arms or the chest will now deal similar damage. Moreover, the headshot damage multiplier has been reduced with the recent update.

Weapon Tuning removed

The Weapon Tuning feature, which debuted with Modern Warfare 2, has now been removed from Warzone. According to the patch notes, the game already provides ample modifications that can alter weapon statistics. Thus, the need for the Weapon Tuning feature no longer exists.

Backup Pistol underwater

Players will now always have a weapon to use underwater. Earlier, players could only use handguns and melee weapons underwater. However, with this update, irrespective of the firearms one carries in their loadout, they will always have a backup COR-45 pistol to use underwater.

That being said, if one does have a specific handgun built into their loadout, they will switch to that instead.

That covers all the weapon adjustments and the general gunplay changes in the first season of the battle royale title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 are now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.