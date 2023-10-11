All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update

The official Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update has been released, and it includes a plethora of game-balancing changes such as weapon buffs, nerfs, and critical bug patches. Across all platforms, the patch is less than 1 GB in size. WZ2 Season 6 comes with the addition of three new weapons, engaging Battle Pass content, and The Haunting event bundles.

Weapon swaps are essential for maintaining a balanced gunplay environment, as they ensure that no weapon on the battlefield is either overpowered or underpowered. This encourages dynamic gameplay by deterring players from making the same decisions over and over again, hence increasing the overall gameplay experience.

This article will go through the weapon nerfs and buffs introduced in Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update.

All weapon nerfs and buffs in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update

Expand Tweet

The WZ2 Season 6 October 11 update focuses mostly on weapon buffs, emphasizing improved performance and encouraging players to diversify their weapon selection and strategies. This patch note involves small tweaks and bug fixes - nothing major. These changes are meant to add complexity to the gameplay, resulting in a more interesting experience.

As with MW2019, BOCW, and Vanguard, Warzone 2 will continue to get weekly balancing patches on Wednesdays at 9 am PT (1 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST). Smaller patch notes are released in reaction to major glitches, while seasonal updates are only deployed every few months.

Assault Rifles

TR-76 Geist was nerfed in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update (Image via Activision)

Kastov 545

Mid Damage increased

Kastov 762

Close Damage Range decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Kastov-74u

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lachmann-556

Close Damage increased

Close-mid Damage increased

Head Damage Multiplier decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

M13B

Close Damage Range decreased

TR-76 Geist

Close Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Submachine Guns

ISO 9mm was nerfed in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update (Image via Activision)

ISO 9mm

Far Damage decreased

Lachmann Sub

Close Damage decreased

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Lachmann Shroud

Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Minibak

Close-mid Damage Range increased

MX9

Close-mid Damage increased

Close-mid Damage Range decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Expand Tweet

That covers all players need to know about the weapon changes in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update. These modifications have the ability to alter the dynamics of mid-range encounters while also introducing new choices for close-range combat.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is now live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.