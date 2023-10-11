All weapon nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update

The official Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update has been released, and it includes a plethora of game-balancing changes such as weapon buffs, nerfs, and critical bug patches. Across all platforms, the patch is less than 1 GB in size. WZ2 Season 6 comes with the addition of three new weapons, engaging Battle Pass content, and The Haunting event bundles.
Weapon swaps are essential for maintaining a balanced gunplay environment, as they ensure that no weapon on the battlefield is either overpowered or underpowered. This encourages dynamic gameplay by deterring players from making the same decisions over and over again, hence increasing the overall gameplay experience.
This article will go through the weapon nerfs and buffs introduced in Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update.
All weapon nerfs and buffs in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update
The WZ2 Season 6 October 11 update focuses mostly on weapon buffs, emphasizing improved performance and encouraging players to diversify their weapon selection and strategies. This patch note involves small tweaks and bug fixes - nothing major. These changes are meant to add complexity to the gameplay, resulting in a more interesting experience.
As with MW2019, BOCW, and Vanguard, Warzone 2 will continue to get weekly balancing patches on Wednesdays at 9 am PT (1 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST). Smaller patch notes are released in reaction to major glitches, while seasonal updates are only deployed every few months.
Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- Mid Damage increased
Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Submachine Guns
ISO 9mm
- Far Damage decreased
Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
That covers all players need to know about the weapon changes in the Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 update. These modifications have the ability to alter the dynamics of mid-range encounters while also introducing new choices for close-range combat.
Warzone 2 Season 6 is now live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.