All XP Boost Week event rewards in Warzone Mobile

The XP Boost Week event is currently ongoing in Warzone Mobile, offering exciting rewards. By participating in this mobile-exclusive event and playing any mode, you can earn Event Points by completing certain actions, which will unlock various free rewards. The final prize is an Operator Skin named Lich Dragon for the Swagger Operator.
This article will highlight all the rewards, the amount of Event Points needed to collect them, and how you can earn these points in Warzone Mobile.
What are all the XP Boost Week event rewards in Warzone Mobile?
The XP Boost Week event in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile offers eight exclusive rewards and four Bio Badges, which can be used in the in-game store's Event section to unlock additional limited-time items.
Below is a list of the event rewards and the Event Points needed to unlock them:
- Necrotic Nightfall Calling Card - 500 Event Points
- Bio Badge x4 - 5000 Event Points
- Double Weapon XP Token
- Stuck In The Middle Large Decal - 20000 Event Points
- Bio Badge x5 - 35000 Event Points
- Double Weapon XP Token
- Scale Drifter Vehicle Skin - 65000 Event Points
- Bio Badge x5 - 80000 Event Points
- Double Weapon XP Token
- Lich FIre WSP Stinger handgun Weapon Blueprint - 120000 Event Points
- Bio Badge x6 - 150000 Event Points
- Lich Dragon Swagger Operator Skin - 200000 Event Points
Also read: Warzone Mobile Season 4 content map: New maps, modes, crossovers, and more
List of items that you can purchase from the Event Store using the Bio Badges:
- Hazard Stricker Kleo Operator Skin - 25 Bio Badges
- Rapid Affliction WSP-9 SMG Weapon SKin - 11 Bio Badges
- Diabolical MTZ-762 battle rifle Weapon Blueprint - 7 Bio Badges
- Flatlined Emblem - 3 Bio Badges
- Viral Vessel Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin - 5 Bio Badges
- Toxic Twilight Calling Card - 3 Bio Badges
- Venomous Visage Sticker - 3 Bio Badges
- Goo Getter Charm - 3 Bio Badges
How to collect Event Points in Warzone Mobile's XP Boost Week event?
To unlock rewards, you need Event Points (EP), which can be earned by playing matches in any mode except Training Match and completing specific challenges or Event Actions.
Here is the list of Event Actions you can complete to gather Event Points in Warzone Mobile:
- Per Elimination - 100 EP
- Per Assist - 50 EP
- Per Supply Box Opening - 25 EP
- 100 damage (Assault rifle) - 50 EP
- 100 damage (SMG) - 50 EP
- 100 damage (Sniper rifle) - 300 EP
- 100 damage (LMG) - 50 EP
- 100 damage (Shotgun) - 300 EP
- 100 damage (Marksman rifle) - 150 EP
- 100 damage (Pistol) - 250 EP
- 100 damage (Battle rifle) - 150 EP
The XP Boost Week event will conclude on June 20 at 10 am PT, so you have limited time to grind for these rewards.
