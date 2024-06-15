All XP Boost Week event rewards in Warzone Mobile

The XP Boost Week event is currently ongoing in Warzone Mobile, offering exciting rewards. By participating in this mobile-exclusive event and playing any mode, you can earn Event Points by completing certain actions, which will unlock various free rewards. The final prize is an Operator Skin named Lich Dragon for the Swagger Operator.

This article will highlight all the rewards, the amount of Event Points needed to collect them, and how you can earn these points in Warzone Mobile.

What are all the XP Boost Week event rewards in Warzone Mobile?

The XP Boost Week event in Call of Duty Warzone Mobile offers eight exclusive rewards and four Bio Badges, which can be used in the in-game store's Event section to unlock additional limited-time items.

XP Boost Week rewards (Image via Activision)

Below is a list of the event rewards and the Event Points needed to unlock them:

Necrotic Nightfall Calling Card - 500 Event Points Bio Badge x4 - 5000 Event Points Double Weapon XP Token Stuck In The Middle Large Decal - 20000 Event Points Bio Badge x5 - 35000 Event Points Double Weapon XP Token Scale Drifter Vehicle Skin - 65000 Event Points Bio Badge x5 - 80000 Event Points Double Weapon XP Token Lich FIre WSP Stinger handgun Weapon Blueprint - 120000 Event Points Bio Badge x6 - 150000 Event Points Lich Dragon Swagger Operator Skin - 200000 Event Points

List of items that you can purchase from the Event Store using the Bio Badges:

Items you can purchase with Bio Badges in the Event Store (Image via Activision)

Hazard Stricker Kleo Operator Skin - 25 Bio Badges

Kleo Operator Skin Rapid Affliction WSP-9 SMG Weapon SKin - 11 Bio Badges

WSP-9 SMG Weapon SKin Diabolical MTZ-762 battle rifle Weapon Blueprint - 7 Bio Badges

MTZ-762 battle rifle Weapon Blueprint Flatlined Emblem - 3 Bio Badges

Emblem Viral Vessel Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin - 5 Bio Badges

Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin Toxic Twilight Calling Card - 3 Bio Badges

Calling Card Venomous Visage Sticker - 3 Bio Badges

Sticker Goo Getter Charm - 3 Bio Badges

How to collect Event Points in Warzone Mobile's XP Boost Week event?

To unlock rewards, you need Event Points (EP), which can be earned by playing matches in any mode except Training Match and completing specific challenges or Event Actions.

How to earn Event Points (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of Event Actions you can complete to gather Event Points in Warzone Mobile:

Per Elimination - 100 EP

100 EP Per Assist - 50 EP

50 EP Per Supply Box Opening - 25 EP

25 EP 100 damage (Assault rifle) - 50 EP

50 EP 100 damage (SMG) - 50 EP

50 EP 100 damage (Sniper rifle) - 300 EP

300 EP 100 damage (LMG) - 50 EP

50 EP 100 damage (Shotgun) - 300 EP

300 EP 100 damage (Marksman rifle) - 150 EP

150 EP 100 damage (Pistol) - 250 EP

250 EP 100 damage (Battle rifle) - 150 EP

The XP Boost Week event will conclude on June 20 at 10 am PT, so you have limited time to grind for these rewards.

