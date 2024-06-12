Warzone Mobile June 11, 2024 patch notes: Bug fixes, graphics updates, and more

Call of Duty just dropped the Warzone Mobile patch notes for the second week of Season 4. The new update went live on June 11, 2024, which included several graphics and performance changes along with bug fixes. Among the updates that came in the new patch are the re-enabling of private matches and crash fixes on certain devices.

Read the article below for further details on the Warzone Mobile Season 4 patch notes.

Warzone Mobile June 11, 2024 patch notes update

Call of Duty continues to fix optimization issues on Warzone Mobile in the recent update. Check the complete patch notes for June 11, 2024, below:

Graphics and Performance

Fixed graphical issue observed on tablets used for various killstreaks such as the SAE and Cruise Missile.

Fixed an issue that caused muzzle effects to not show consistently on some weapons.

Fixed various instances of low-resolution textures appearing on weapons, despite being on high-quality settings.

Addressed a crash that could occur on folding phones, including the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 5.

Fixed an issue where the background loading screen could pop up briefly during a match

Fixed an issue which caused players downloading Peak Mode graphical assets to get stuck in the downloading process.

Fixed an issue that caused the download progress bar to remain on screen after a map had already been downloaded.

Added various improvements to shader compilation to get players into the game faster.

Various fixes to address common occurrence crashes on live for both platforms.

General Fixes

Private matches are now re-enabled.

Fixed an issue which caused MP modes to appear locked after the Training Match.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from equipping the Photonic Charge Barrel.

Fixed an issue which prevented the tutorial tooltip for the Zipline to not trigger.

Fixed an issue which caused the MORS Sniper Blackcell Blueprint Situational Hazard to not appear inside the player’s inventory when obtained.

Fixed an issue where a white square would be shown in the UI when swapping attachments to equip the JAK Wardens to the Lockwood MK2.

Fixed some visual issues related to Battle Pass rewards.

This covers everything about the Warzone Mobile patch notes on June 11, 2024. Check more Call of Duty news and updates here:

