Warzone and MW3 June 11, 2024, patch notes: Crossbow nerf, Zombies changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 June 11, 2024, patch notes are officially here. The latest update has brought some significant changes to both games. From the Crossbow nerf in Warzone to major bug fixes in both the battle royale and MW2, there's much to explore. The Warzone update has also removed Thermobaric Grenades from Gulag loadouts.

Read on to learn more about the Warzone and MW3 June 11, 2024 patch notes update.

Warzone June 11, 2024, patch notes update

Here are all the changes to today's Warzone update -

GAMEPLAY

Gulag

Removed Thermobaric Grenades from Gulag loadouts.

WEAPONS

» Battle Rifles «

Sidewinder

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property.

Increased initial rate of fire to 555rpm, up from 375rpm.

Decreased ramped rate of fire to 780rpm, down from 857rpm.

Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire to 9, down from 15.

Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay to 350ms, up from 250ms.

» SMGs «

AMR9

JAK Atlas Conversion Kit

Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator’s head.

» Marksman Rifle «

Crossbow

Blastcap 20" Bolts

Stuck damage decreased to 110, down from 200.

Inner damage decreased to 110, down from 150.

Outer damage decreased to 35, down from 50.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing players to use the Biometic Scanner multiple times to manipulate the keycard they receive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from controlling the train on Urzikstan after it is hit by a Bunker Buster.

Fixed an issue causing a weapon to be displayed with unintended statistics or visual properties in the Gunsmith when deselecting a Conversion Kit.

Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked back to the menu while viewing Event Camos.

Modern Warfare 3 June 11, 2024, patch notes

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

Deselecting a Conversion Kit in the Gunsmith will no longer result in Weapons with unintended statistics or visual properties.

Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked back to the menu while viewing Event Camos.

After Action Reports will now display the total number of DNA samples collected, rather than tier requirements.

Improved performance of navigating Custom Loadouts in the Gunsmith.

Hovering the Critical Countdown Mastery Reward will no longer kick the player to the menu.

MODES

Infected

Survivors can now earn the DNA Bomb upon a 25 Killstreak.

Added six new Survivor Loadouts that are randomly chosen in each match.

Haymaker (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal), Snapshot Grenade (Tactical), Portable Radar (Field Upgrade)

Lockwood 680 (Shotgun), COR-45 (Handgun), Drill Charge (Lethal), Tear Gas (Tactical), Deployable Cover (Field Upgrade)

WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun), Gutter Knife (Melee), C4 (Lethal), Battle Rage (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

FR 5.56 (Assault Rifle), TYR (Handgun), Proximity Mine (Lethal), Decoy Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle), Renetti (Handgun), Claymore (Lethal), Stun Grenade (Tactical), Munitions Box (Field Upgrade)

Riot Shield (Melee), TYR (Handgun), Semtex (Lethal), Scatter Mine (Tactical), Suppression Mine (Field Upgrade)

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property.

Increased initial rate of fire from 375rpm to 555rpm (+30%).

Decreased ramped rate of fire from 857rpm to 780rpm (-9%).

Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire from 15 to 9.

Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay from 250ms to 350ms (+40%).

Submachine Guns

AMR9

JAK Atlas Conversion Kit

Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator’s head.

Shotguns

KV Broadside

JAK Jawbreaker

Fixed an issue preventing Muzzle Attachments from being equipped.

Sniper Rifles

Kar98k

Removed incompatible CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Attachment.

No Stock Attachment will no longer cause Optics to become obstructed.

EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade/Mine (Tactical)

Decreased tracker ping delay from 250ms to 50ms (-80%).

Decreased tracker ping radius from 2.5m to 0.6m (-75%).

Due to the decreased ping radius, Operators who are behind cover are no longer pinged by a teammate with an active tracker device.

KILLSTREAKS

I.M.S.

Fixed an issue preventing stat collection for the Combat Record.

Swarm

Fixed an issue causing drones to not patrol the playspace on Emergency and Tokyo.

While the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is active, Swarm kills now contribute progress toward earning the next Killstreak.

ZOMBIES

PROGRESSION

Decreased Week 2 kills without being hit Challenge requirement from 200 to 20.

