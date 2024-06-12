Black Ops Cold War servers go offline for maintenance right after BO6 reveal

The Black Ops Cold War servers are going offline for maintenance right after Call of Duty revealed BO6. @CODUpdates, the official channel for Call of Duty updates on X, has just announced that the game's servers will go offline today, June 12, 2024, starting at 1 am PT and ending at 5 am PT. During the downtime, players won't be able to log in or matchmake in BOCW.

However, the reasons for the servers going offline haven't been disclosed, giving rise to a lot of speculations.

Why are Black Ops Cold War servers going offline right after the BO6 reveal?

A few days after the BO6 reveal in Xbox Games Showcase, Black Ops Cold War servers have been scheduled to go offline for maintenance. The developers have yet to confirm the reasons for doing so, but there are many speculations by fans of the franchise.

Some theorize that Black Ops Cold War servers are going offline to prepare for the game's soft launch into Xbox Game Pass. CoD has already confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be a day-one launch into the Game Pass.

Since the events in the BO6 campaign will be based after BOCW, fans are speculating that Microsoft will release the game into the Game Pass for players to catch up and hence, the servers are put offline to make necessary backend changes.

Others claim that the developers have found vulnerabilities in the game's servers that need to be fixed immediately. Previously, a security exploit was found in Black Ops Cold War that allowed users to find the IP addresses of other players in the lobby and take over their systems.

However, the most probable reason is that after the BO6 reveal, many fans flocked back to Black Ops Cold War, resulting in an increased server load. Hence, it appears Call of Duty is ensuring that fans returning to the title don't face network or server-related issues.

As mentioned, these are merely speculations. Call of Duty has yet to confirm the reasons for the BOCW servers going into maintenance. Hence, these speculations must be taken with a grain of salt until the devs reveal the reasons for doing so.

That covers everything you need to know about BOCW servers going offline for maintenance right after the Black Ops 6 reveal.

