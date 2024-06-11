CoD Black Ops 6 Campaign will reportedly have only one ending

For players who are thinking they might get multiple endings in the CoD Black Ops 6 Campaign, it may not be the case, at least according to a YouTuber. Going by a recent update, it looks like Black Ops 6 will reportedly have only one ending, unlike Black Ops Cold War from 2020. The latter had different endings depending on the choices made by players right before the climax.

This article will mention all the key details players need to know regarding CoD Black Ops 6 Campaign's ending.

Note: Readers are advised to take early speculations, rumors, and leaks with a grain of salt.

CoD Black Ops 6 Campaign expected to have only one true ending according to renowned YouTuber

MrDalekJD, who's a very reputable gaming content creator and YouTuber, was recently invited to Treyarch's headquarters. There, he witnessed the gameplay of Black Ops 6 as shown by the developers. Not to mention that he got to learn a lot about what the Campaign may offer in its entirety.

A still from BO6 Campaign (Image via Activision)

While sharing limited details on the gameplay and overall mechanics, the YouTuber also touched upon the Black Ops 6 Campaign. He suggested that the game has only one ending based on what he was told during his meeting with Treyarch's team. While certain missions in Black Ops 6 Campaign can be dealt with in multiple ways, the outcome will reportedly always remain the same.

This is completely opposite to how Black Ops Cold War tackled its Campaign mode. It had three endings based on the decisions made by players (the protagonist) during the interrogation sequence with Russell Adler's character.

In the first ending, which is canon as well, players can choose to tell the truth about Perseus's real location and fight alongside Adler and his team to detonate the nukes in order to inflict heavy damage on Perseus' network. However, the protagonist gets killed by Adler in the end.

In the second ending, the game sees players telling a lie about Perseus' location. When they do this, the story ends with Adler's team failing to stop the enemy. Adler kills the protagonist after getting frustrated with their betrayal.

Russell Adler and Helen Park as seen in Black Ops Cold War's Campaign (Image via Activision)

The third ending is the most unexpected one where players decide to lie about the location of Perseus while also enabling an ambush on Adler's team. When Adler and the protagonist reach the wrong location, Perseus makes an entry with his troops to help the players (protagonist) take on Adler and his teammates namely Helen Park, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson.

The players manage to kill Adler and his entire team while getting compliments from Perseus for accomplishing the objective of wreaking havoc on the world with nuke attacks.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.