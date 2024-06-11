CoD Black Ops 6 Campaign length revealed

Treyarch's upcoming FPS premium CoD Black Ops 6 is set to feature an action-packed campaign with blockbuster set pieces and a thrilling plot. While players are looking forward to this game, many are still wondering whether the Black Ops 6 Campaign will have a long duration compared to recent Call of Duty titles.

Treyarch's team has teased a good amount of Campaign time for CoD Black Ops 6 in a recent media interaction.

Treyarch developers reveal CoD Black Ops 6 will match "classic Call of Duty" campaigns

In an interview with Gamefile, Treyarch's Director of Production Yale Miller was asked about the expected length of the Black Ops 6 Campaign. For those unaware, recent Call of Duty games like 2023's Modern Warfare 3 have struggled to offer a long playtime. Here's what Miller said on this topic:

"Currently, the game's netting out in the kind of length of a classic Call of Duty campaign."

A still from the BO6 Campaign (Image via Activision)

While the developer didn't mention the playtime duration for the BO6 Campaign, he did reveal that it will seemingly provide a large experience, allowing players to spend their time doing various activities. For example, they will be engaging in heist missions, puzzle-solving quests, and stealth missions to uncover key intel and complete challenging objectives:

"Variety is a big one that we heard from fans. They don't want one note for your experiences. Luckily for us, Black Ops kind of lends itself to that, where you can do your heist missions, and your puzzle-solving and stealth and your big military incursions as well..."

Miller emphasized the choices and freedom his team wants players to have so they can dictate various situations while progressing through the story:

"I think a big goal for us all is just to give players the opportunity to be smart, where you're not just taking them on this journey the whole time, where they have the opportunity to explore and decide how they want to get through a situation."

If the response from Treyarch's Director of Production is anything to go by, Black Ops 6 will have a "classic Call of Duty Campaign" ranging between seven to nine hours. Any new entry in the franchise usually has an average Campaign lasting up to seven, eight, or nine hours.

For more news and updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.

