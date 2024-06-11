CoD Black Ops 6 to feature a familiar face from Fear the Walking Dead series

Following the full reveal of CoD Black Ops 6 by Treyarch during the Xbox Showcase event, many characters have been confirmed as well who will return in the action-packed FPS premium. However, most of the players are not aware of the fact that Black Ops 6 will also feature renowned actress Karen David from Fear the Walking Dead. She's playing a new main character in the game.

Treyarch's upcoming installment in the Call of Duty franchise will arrive with three fan-favorite modes namely the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Fear the Walking Dead's Karen David is playing a new main character in CoD Black Ops 6

The actress confirmed the news herself on social media after the official reveal event under Black Ops 6 Direct as part of the Xbox Showcase. Karen David shared a post on X while announcing her involvement in the FPS gaming series. She wrote:

"I can confirm that I’m in the new Call of Duty #BlackOps6 game as a new main character alongside some stellar characters and the talent behind them!"

Karen has been popularly known as Grace Mukherjee from Fear the Walking Dead by AMC. The spin-off to the fan-favorite series started in 2015 and concluded last year with its eighth season. Karen's character appeared during the episodes from Season 5 to 8.

Decoding the mysterious character played by Karen David in Black Ops 6

While Karen has not shared any details yet, one can assume that she might be portraying either a new main character from the Black Ops 6 Campaign or Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Sevati Dumas will be a new character in the upcoming Call of Duty's Campaign (Image via Activision)

It's been confirmed that the Campaign will have a character called Sevati Dumas, who's a mysterious assassin. She will be helping the team comprising Frank Woods and Troy Marshall, alongside Felix Neumann, in the story mode. It might be the case that Karen could be portraying Sevati's character but this is purely speculative for now.

Similarly, she could be playing Maya Aguinaldo from BO6 Zombies. The experience will see the return of round-based zombies alongside the Crew comprising of fan-favorite faces like Grigori Weaver, Elizabeth Grey, and Mac Carver. Maya happens to be the new addition who's got her own intentions in helping Weaver and the team.

Maya Aguinaldo as seen in the initial reveal of BO6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

While these are two possibilities regarding the character based on Karen, it's still early to make any predictions unless there comes an official update. Seems like players will eventually find out the answer while jumping into the game at launch on October 25.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.